8 Amazon Prime Video series you haven’t seen

The streaming service Amazon Prime Video has registered an increasing audience. The most recent success of the platform was the 2nd season of The Boys, which was present in the Top 10 most viewed titles among all streaming services, becoming the first non-Netflix production to appear on the list.

The success of the series created by Erik Kripke is so great that Amazon renewed The Boys for the 3rd season even before the debut of the 2nd, in addition to already ordering a spin-off series from the universe of superheroes.

However, The Boys is not the only major program on Amazon Prime Video. The platform brings several other excellent series in their original productions. Among them, some successes such as the award winning Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, American Gods, among others.

But the list doesn’t stop there. Check out eight Amazon Prime Video series tips that you may not have seen, but you should!

1. Hunters

The series stars Al Pacino, playing the character who leads a group of Jews who hunt Nazis who moved to the United States after the end of World War II. Hunters is based on a true story; however, the royal group captured the Nazis in America and took them to court for justice. In the series, hunters’ methods are, shall we say, more violent.

2. The Man In The High Castle

Another Prime Video series that brings Nazism as a background, but, unlike Hunters, is based on real events, The Man In The High Castle brings an alternative universe where the coalition between Nazi Germany and Japan won the Second World War Worldwide.

The United States ends up divided into three parts: one led by Germany, another by the Japanese, and the third brings the rebels who are still fighting against German domination.

3. The Expanse

For those who enjoy science fiction, The Expanse is a great choice. The series is set 200 years into the future, and humanity has spread across the Solar System. A war between humans on Mars, the Asteroid Belt and Earth becomes imminent after a tragic accident involving an ice carrier.

4. Tales From The Loop

Another science fiction series. Tales From The Loop tells the story of the residents of a small town that sits above the “Loop”, a place where strange things happen, defying the laws of physics. The series is based on illustrations by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag.

5. Bosch

Bosch is a police drama that stars actor Titus Welliver in the role of a police officer who ends up on trial for killing a suspected serial killer. Bosch is based on the successful books by Michael Connelly and is already scheduled to end next season (7th).

6. Carnival Row

Carnival Row is a series for those who like fantastic worlds. The series features several mythological creatures that struggle to survive after having their lands invaded by humans. Humans and creatures need to learn to live in an increasingly intolerant society in the face of differences between races.

7. Hanna

Hanna is a series based on the original 2011 film that featured Saoise Ronan in the lead role. The Amazon series presents, in its first season, basically the same story as the film; however, the second year manages to expand the universe where the extraordinary young Hanna tries to escape from the CIA while discovering that there are other young people like her, who are controlled by Utrax.

8. Homecoming

Homecoming is an adaptation of the fictional podcast of the same name by Gimlet Media. The first season stars Julia Roberts, who plays Heidi Bergman, a social worker at a secret US government facility who, with other co-workers, dreams of returning to her civilian life. Season 2 features Janelle Monáe as the protagonist.



