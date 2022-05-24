8 Altcoins That Can Rise Before the End of the Year Announced!

Due to the proliferation of hundreds of cryptocurrencies, crypto investors are forced to choose from an unpredictable number of projects. On the other hand, altcoin projects are seeing increasing adoption due to their ability to provide seamless transaction payments in a very short time. In this article, let’s list 8 altcoins from the list of experts that could see a price increase before the end of the year.

8 altcoin projects with a better future than Bitcoin

Due to its flexible network and fast transactions, Cardano (ADA) remains one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. As Somanews reported, it can now develop smart contracts on its network thanks to a recent network upgrade.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has come to the fore in recent years and is currently one of the most affordable cryptos on the market. Dogecoin is seen by crypto analysts as an investment option.

Another open source project, Stellar (XLM), allows its users to send and create money digitally. This ambitious project claims that all financial institutions in the world can use the network.

Binance is one of the best known cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. The functional cryptocurrency of the exchange, BNB Coin (BNB), can reach potential investors thanks to Binance. However, it is worth noting that Binance is often criticized for its centralized system.

Litecoin, designed by a former Google engineer Charles Lee, has been hard forked from Bitcoin, like Ethereum. One difference between Litecoin and Bitcoin is the speed at which transactions are processed. Therefore, Litecoin has a higher transaction processing speed than the Bitcoin system.

Polkadot, an open-source cryptocurrency and blockchain platform, allows independent blockchains to transact with each other securely without third-party involvement. According to analysts, it is one of the promising projects with its feature.

Monero (XMR), a privacy-focused cryptocurrency, uses the same consensus algorithm as Bitcoin. However, it uses advanced encryption to hide the identities of all parties.

Experts and crypto analysts think that meme coins may not be a good long-term investment option. However, meme coins have proven their worth in 2021, so following dog-themed cryptos like the Shiba Inu can be fruitful. SHIB saw a 481,000% increase in market capitalization in 2021.