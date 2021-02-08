77% of smartphones in India are from Chinese brands

Chinese-branded smartphones account for most of the electronic market in India, with 77% of sales. According to the Financial Express of India, Chinese suppliers such as Xiaomi, OPPO and VIVO are among the most used brands in 2020 and have grown 7% compared to the year 2019.

Last year, Xiaomi (including POCO) had a 28% market share in India and Samsung, 20%. The third, fourth and fifth places were VIVO (7.7 million), Realme (5.5 million) and OPPO (5.1 million), respectively. They occupied 18%, 13% and 12%, respectively.

According to data from Canalys, a technology market analysis company, total shipments from the Indian smartphone market in 2021 will total 145 million.

Pandemic

In 2020, India faced a difficult start to the year as cell phone shipments stagnated as a result of Covid-19. In the second half of the year, however, the country recovered and sales started to increase, marking a record high in the fourth quarter.

Experts expect the smartphone market in India to improve in 2021. For them, the PLI (incentives linked to the product) and the launch of 5G technology in the country should boost sales.