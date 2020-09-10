$ 700,000,000 Bitcoin trying to break into this wallet

Hackers are working hard to break into a wallet in which $ 700 million of Bitcoin is stored.

It has been reported that the hackers have tried to access a wallet that holds 69,370 BTC (about $ 720 million) for about a year.

According to a site that tracks Bitcoin wallet data, this wallet is in the 7th position holding the most BTC in circulation, and experts state that if the hack occurs, it will be a complete blow.

As it is known, there have been many wallet cases since the emergence of Bitcoin in 2009. People either lost the passwords of these wallets where they kept their Bitcoins or unwittingly threw their wallets and could not find them again.

They even hired a Google engineer

The up and down movements of the Bitcoin price excited people, and these wallets, whose passwords were lost, were desperately tried to open. Even a former Google engineer was hired to open the wallet with $ 300,000. There is even a marketplace called “All Private Keys” where people can buy, download and try to break into Bitcoin wallets that need to be cracked.

On Monday, Alon Gal, Chief Technology Officer of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, noticed that the $ 690 million Bitcoin wallet addressed to 1HQ3Go3ggs8pFnXuHVHRytPCq5fGG8Hbhx was posted on the popular “hacking” forum RaidForums.

Speaking to Motherboard, Gal said, “One of the common goals of cybercriminals is to crack Bitcoin wallets. Wallets are often protected with strong passwords, and when a hacker cannot crack it, they can sell it to other hackers working with computers with large GPU power. The same seems to be true for this wallet as well, but those who tried to break it still haven’t been successful since they are still in circulation, ”he said.

From one site to another…

In fact, hackers also trade wallets in various situations. On June 29 last year, a humerh3 username tried to sell the wallet on Bitcointalk, one of the most popular forums. Another forum member noticed earlier this year that the $ 720 million wallet was listed on the “All Private Keys” site. Although this wallet is no longer on this site, it has been placed on another site.

It can also be imitation

However, there is no guarantee that this wallet.dat file floating around will actually contain the lost Bitcoin. According to experts; It is also possible for the person to imitate this wallet with the address 1HQ3Go3ggs8pFnXuHVHRytPCq5fGG8Hbhx but not have the private keys it needs to buy Bitcoins.



