700 Million XRP Sent to Crypto Money Exchange

Whale Alert, a Twitter bot, which monitors crypto money transactions, announced that a total of $ 402 million worth of XRP transactions were made against the morning of December 10. Approximately 700 million XRP emerged from an ‘unknown’ wallet, and the direction of these coins was Bithumb. So what is the mystery of this transaction, which suddenly causes panic in the market?

Developed by Ripple, XRP has been one of the most popular coins since the beginning of December, due to both price movements and the upcoming Spark airdrop. While XRP users were preparing for the balance control to be held on December 12, there was a serious dynamism in XRP transactions made by exchanges.

700 million XRP sent

According to Whale Alert data, money was transferred from a single unknown wallet to Bithumb three different times today. This wallet, which was opened on June 3, 2020 and last used in August 2020; With the three transactions in question, it transferred almost 700 million XRP to the cryptocurrency exchange.

300 million coins were sent in the first transaction, 200 million in the second, and slightly more than 199 million coins in the third. The first of these transactions 05 hours with Turkey: 00, the second 05: 02, the third 05: 06 was held. The dollar equivalent of these is 402 million dollars.

Stock markets started to take action

These massive transactions in succession have stunned some cryptocurrency followers. A similar picture emerged on December 5, when 450 million XRPs were sent to Huobi. However, these transactions may not have anything to do with trading.

The new crypto money project called Flare Network will hold airdrops for XRP holders in the coming months and distribute Spark tokens to people. Cryptocurrency exchanges that support this airdrop will make a balance check on December 12 to decide who will buy this token. It is known that Bithumb is among the exchanges that support the Flare Network.

This mobility, which has been seen recently in crypto money exchanges, is explained by the airdrop to be held for the Spark token. Cryptocurrency followers are giving each other the message that such huge transactions are not made for dump purposes.



