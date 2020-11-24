70 thousand dollar bribe! 200 iPads were involved in crime!

Apple is now facing legal difficulties due to iPad models. Apple Global Security Chief Thomas Moyer has been declared the main actor in the secret gun permit scandal that broke out in San Jose, California.

The judges ruled that Moyer and two police officers had a secret agreement regarding firearm clearance. Rick Sung, who worked as a deputy sheriff in the county of Santa Clara in San Jose City, and James Jenson, his director, were accused of bribing Apple to license firearms.

Apple did not make a statement for iPad models involved in crime

Thomas Moyer, who had to ask for help from these officials in exchange for bribes, stated that if he gets what he wants, he will reward the office where Rick Sung and James Jenson work with 200 iPads. The total value of these models corresponds to 70 thousand dollars.

It is forbidden to hide a gun without a secret gun license under California law. If the plan prepared by Moyer had been successful, this permission would have been given to Apple’s security team in California.

The defendants will be put on trial on January 11, 2021. When we make a small calculation, we can understand that the sheriffs actually want to be rewarded (bribe) with $ 350 iPad models.

In this context, the screen size of iPad models included in the agreement can be 10.2 inches. Because when we look at Apple’s site, we can see the related iPad products with 32 GB of storage: 329 dollars.

Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said he gave up the settlement when he learned that potential criminals had been warranted by the prosecution. If a person who does not get a license to carry a secret weapon in California is found to be carrying a gun in secret, he / she will be fined between $ 200 and $ 400.

After 2 years of relevant investigation, Jeff Rosen found that these two officers deliberately suspended Apple’s legal request and asked for a bribe. Thomas Moyer has been working with Apple for 15 years and has been working with this title for 2 years. Persons proven guilty can be sentenced to imprisonment.



