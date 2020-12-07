7 Unforgettable Harry Styles Moments You Need To Relive

Harry Styles consolidated his career and popularity in 2020, but during his career with One Direction and alone he has lived great moments that remained in the memory of his fans.

The recently nominated for GRAMMY 2021, has become one of the musical references of the year, songs like “Watermelon sugar” and “Adore You” were positioned in the charts and annual lists of the best of 2020, he was also named as “Hit Maker of the Year “by Variety and resumed his acting career to star in the psychological thriller” Don’t Worry “Darling.”

With a solo career of years and five years with One Direction, Harry Styles developed his sense of fashion, his own musical style and lived memorable moments that have marked his career, as well as reflecting a little of his personality in each of they. The British are characterized by having a very masculine bearing, being chivalrous and very attentive, attitudes that promote their own motto “Treat people with kindness” (TPWK).

He is also very self-confident and has set fashion trends thanks to his love for it, because regardless of the gender of clothing, Harry Styles has defended his way of being and his way of dressing. With his own life experiences, inspirations and metaphors for his lyrics, as well as the friendships he has developed, the Brit has gifted his fans with iconic moments from his career that you can relive over and over again. We leave you a list with the most memorable videos of the singer.

The singer has established himself as one of the stars of pop rock, in addition to his two solo albums, he has a collection of unreleased songs by Harry Styles that you should know.

MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS IN HARRY STYLES ‘CAREER

Vogue cover

Recently, he starred in the new edition of the fashion expert magazine. He is the first man to have a solo cover and he also did it with a dress as a way to express that he can wear anything and still be himself.

LGBT support

Harry Styles is known for not being a fan of labels and his support for the LGBT community. During his concerts, the flag of the different groups has waved, but a moment that remained in the memory of the fans happened when he shouted in full concert that “We are all a little gay”, as a way of reiterating that regardless of your preferences, we are worth the same.

Met Gala 2019

Without a doubt an important step in his career was during the Met Gala, being one of the youngest co-hosts to head the fashion party, in addition, he was accompanied by Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director. Harry Styles walked the carpet in an androgynous outfit.

Stevie nicks

One of Harry Styles’ dreams came true when his favorite artist and idol Stevie Nicks joined him during his private launch party for his first solo album. Harry couldn’t contain the emotion and tears as he sang along with his.

The Late Late Show

James Corden is one of the great friends of Harry Styles, during his time with One Direction he made them play a tattoo roulette, where he ended up losing and currently has “The Late Late Show” written in ink on one of his arms.

To promote “Fine Line”, Harry Styles held a concert on the streets of Los Angeles, with impromptu performances in the middle of the red light.

“Bring back the masculine men”

The strong message of Harry Styles made the criticisms headed by Candance Owens. The singer was the target of prejudice when posing in a dress and was described as not very masculine; However, by way of sarcasm, the Briton replied the message, with a wink about being a man and deciding to wear whatever he wants.

“Dunquerke”

When promoting the movie “Dunkirk”, Harry Styles met the Prince of England. Despite the fact that he is quite a celebrity, he was excited and nervous when he met his namesake Harry. The plot revives one of the most important historical passages in the country during World War II.



