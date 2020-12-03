7 Times Jisoo Retaining Her Love for BLACKPINK

Jisoo is one of the most protective and caring classmates in K-pop, thus showing her support for each of her teammates in difficult and important moments.

The YG girl group has established itself as one of the most popular in the industry, the dream of 4 girls merged and they have managed to achieve great goals, from their training, from their training they faced great ones to be able to debut and perfect their skills, together With the daily coexistence, Jisoo and the girls managed to develop a great friendship.

Despite the fact that Jisoo herself confessed that many times she kept quiet about what she suffered so as not to torment others, she managed to get ahead despite going through her problems alone, because she considers that people should remember her for her good times and not for seeing her sad also believes that one should be their own role model and not aspire to be like someone else.

Her strong and empathetic personality has made her the best friend within BLACKPINK, as she is very attentive and protective of Rosé, Jennie and Lisa, to whom she has shown her support in one way or another, both in difficult and important moments , because he knows that always the voice and hand of a partner, sister and friend is the best motivation you can receive.

Throughout her career, she has shared various moments with BLACKNPINK, from the tears, the successes and the friendship that the 4 have. Jisoo is the best company you can ask for, we leave you a list with 7 moments in which the idol demonstrated their love for the group and took care of them. If you also need the support of Jisoo, we leave you a test to discover what is the ideal advice that the idol of BLACKPINK has.

BLACKPINK’S JISOO IS THE BEST FRIEND OF HER PARTNERS

Jennie Solo

During Jennie’s promotions with “Solo”, Jisoo was in charge of surprising her, she went to the programs where she did promotions and lived a very emotional moment by her side, as she prepared stickers of both to stick them on some drinks and personalize them, without a doubt, is always in the most important moments of BLACKPINK.

Rosé stage

In the first BLACKPINK presentations, the girls began to adapt to the rhythm of work, but in one of the performances, Rosé was a victim of exhaustion and Jisoo went to help her immediately, without losing sight of her to be sure that nothing was wrong.

Lisa Film

During the Lisa Film vlog recordings, a fan shared the story that Jisoo sent her a food truck as support, as Lisa recorded a dance cover with other dancers, the idol is always on the lookout for her classmates’ projects .

Take Care

Whenever she can, she tries to take care of her companions, whether at events, awards, at the airport and other moments, as she makes sure that their appearance is impeccable, removes confetti from their heads, adjusts their hair, removes any eyelashes or makes sure your wardrobe is in place.

Lisa Letter

During Lisa’s absence when she recorded “Real Man 300”, Jisoo decided to send her a very emotional letter that made her cry, reminded her that she was the group’s vitamin, and handed her a photo of her personal memories. Jisoo made sure to motivate her to keep going even though the challenge was difficult.

Sauna

Jisoo takes care of every detail with her companions, even in an episode of her reatly show, she was in charge of accommodating the girls’ hats when they were in a kind of sauna, she made sure to arrange their hair and put their uniforms well to avoid ruining their hairstyles.

Loving

She always shows her love and support to the girls, if she sees them down, hugs them or pampers them, sometimes in the presentations she knows that they can get nervous or they are tired, so she squeezes their cheeks, caresses them and gives them



