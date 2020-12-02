7 times Bang Chan proved to be an admirable leader

Stray Kids has a member capable of leading the team and setting a good example, Bang Chan will captivate you with his qualities

The boys and girls who become trainees to debut as K-Pop stars must always face great challenges in their ways. But in the case of team leaders, responsibility increases, so Bang Chan’s story with SKZ has led us to admire him widely.

This idol auditioned for JYP Entertainment during 2010 and thanks to his talent, he moved to South Korea to continue practicing and become a great artist who years later would be recognized worldwide.

Not everything was easy, Bang Chan saw some of her teammates advance and others give up while she continued to work on her skills as an apprentice, but the experience she gained in the company helped her to debut and guide others on the path of K- Pop.

We tell you some moments of Bang Chan with Stray Kids where this idol born in Australia showed his great potential as a leader.

THE MOMENTS OF BANG CHAN LEADING THE GROUP THAT BECAME UNFORGETTABLE

DANCE

Bang Chan’s qualities as a leader are present when the idol is reviewing the choreography, advising others to improve and correct their mistakes. In addition to understanding his colleagues as a member of the group, he can also see the image from the outside, which is extremely favorable to them. This is why Chan says that he prefers to stay behind in formations and even other times off stage, as it allows him to take care of his teammates and make sure everything is okay.

DEDICATION

The leader of SKZ is someone who stands out for his commitment to the team, he is an important part of the people in charge of the creative process, writing songs, producing and even the cameras have captured how this idol sometimes sacrifices his break to have the group’s results as a priority.

TEAM WORK

He is able to recognize the success of others and celebrate it, but he also sees failures as opportunities for improvement in which he can collaborate and help others. When things don’t go as expected, he can’t help but feel responsible for it, which leads him to work harder.

FANDOM

Bang Chan stays connected with fans and always reminds them of how grateful the group members feel. You know very well that success is only possible because you have the support of many people who value your work, so you do everything you can to make others feel good.

REPECT

This Stray Kids member not only earned the friendship of his groupmates, but also their admiration and trust. All of them have described the great impact that Bang Chan has on the group and how he carries a lot of weight due to his responsibility, but he never complains or gives up.

MEANING

In a live broadcast, Bang Chan said that for him, being a leader is more than guiding others, for him it is extremely relevant to listen to everyone and make decisions considering the opinions around him so that the results are better and leave satisfied to all.

LOYAL

He is a very loyal boy, a clear proof we saw when during the Stray Kids survival show Felix was eliminated, Bang Chan told him that he would never leave him behind and that his partner should keep looking for him to continue charting his path in the industry. Fortunately, all the members of the group managed to debut, but we will never forget the words of the leader.

We also recently told you that Bang Chan showed his love for Latin music by listening to Livin ‘la Vida Loca.



