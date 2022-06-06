7 Things We Liked about Sniper Elite 5 (1 Thing We Didn’t Like)

Sniper Elite 5 has already established itself as the best and most successful game in the franchise after it took first place in the UK sales charts at the end of May 2022. Stealth shooter has been around for 17 years and continues to evolve. with each entry.

Only in the fourth game of the series, an open-world mission design appeared. Sniper Elite 5 takes a few steps forward, giving players more freedom and bigger maps to play with. Is it worth jumping into this sniper sandbox? Let’s take a look at the best and worst of the game.

8. Favorite: Sniper mechanics

Sniper Elite 4 has already established itself as the best sniper game available on modern consoles. Sniper Elite 5 offers the player more options and even more ways to destroy enemies by having more open sandboxes than ever before.

Of course, the main advantage of Sniper Elite 5 is the X-Ray murder camera, similar to Mortal Kombat. These murder cameras are not only interesting, but also incredibly visual, as they show bullets piercing the head, lungs, heart and much more of the enemy. In those brief moments after the bullet leaves the rifle chamber, hoping to hit the target and not reveal its location, there is a feeling of aching tension.

7 Favorite: Sandbox Nature

Prior to Sniper Elite 4, the missions of the series were linear compared to the open-world landscapes presented in the fourth part. They are far from corridor shooters like Call of Duty, as they still offered the player several ways to hit targets in combat.

However, it was Sniper Elite 4 that offered players the best sandbox experience by offering several ways to complete missions. Sniper Elite 5 further expands this mechanic with diverse landscapes, beaches and built-up towns and villages. Multiple approaches are reminiscent of the Hitman trilogy in that these games do not offer the “right way” to accomplish the mission objective.

6. Favorite: Stealth mechanics

In the absence of a sequel to Splinter Cell and Metal Gear, Solid Sniper Elite 5 perfectly fills this void. The main character with a hoarse voice, Carl Fairbairn, also known as “Shadow”, looks more like Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell. This is also reflected in his abilities in the game.

Fairbairn has plenty of options when it comes to destroying enemies. It is possible to take a non-lethal approach to missions by using wooden bullets or Shu mines, which are explosives that knock out enemies rather than kill them. Fairbairn copes well with his enemies in close combat, using both lethal and non-lethal methods.

5 Favorite: Free gameplay

Before Sniper Elite 4, the series was pretty hardcore in its approach to stealth. While it was possible to fight back if they alerted the guards or made a mistake along the way, it was much easier to reload the last save and try to complete the mission tasks again without being caught.

The open world of Sniper Elite 4 changed the way players approach missions, but it was still easier to start over than to run away to hide. Sniper Elite 5 improves on this by making finding a way out of a situation as exciting as using a silent approach. The gameplay naturally flows from stealth into action, and it’s just as nice when you have to think on the fly and find new ways and approaches to missions.

4 Favorite: Moral Dilemmas

Sniper Elite 5 is very easy to play as a full-scale Nazi killing machine. Nevertheless, the game does an amazing job of penetrating the player’s conscience, showing that many soldiers encountered on the battlefield are just people who were forced to fight. Highlighting an enemy through a scope or binoculars will give players some idea of their character and actions.

Whether it’s an enemy soldier who has lost his children, or a caretaker feeding a stray dog, these descriptions have been designed to show the human side of these soldiers. For some players, killing these fighters may seem like a moral dilemma and even encourage close combat without a fatal outcome.

3. Liked: PS5 tactile feedback

Sniper Elite 5 is already an exciting experience on any system it plays, but the PS5 offers a bonus in the form of the PS5 Dual Sense controller and its tactile feedback. Tactile vibrations are perfectly felt when switching and aiming rifles.

The resistance of the trigger button when you are about to take a picture is a significantly more immersive experience than just feeling the vibration or click of a conventional controller. It’s a subtle design, but much more appealing to the player.

2 Favorite: Presentation

The Sniper Elite series is often considered an AA game.