7 series similar to Netflix production

Netflix, the series Quem Matou Sara? won over the audience for its simplicity, but also for an agile plot full of secrets. With less than 1 week of exhibition, the production was renewed for the 2nd season. In it, viewers will continue to be enveloped in great mysteries and the search for revenge by Alex Guzman (played by Manolo Cardona).

If you have already watched all the episodes available from the 1st season, in this list you will find other great titles to watch.

So, check out seven series similar to Who Killed Sara ?, from Netflix!

7. Revenge

Starting with another plot filled with melodrama and revenge. In Revenge, a great success, the audience meets Amanda Clarke (Emily VanCamp) assuming the identity of Emily Thorne to approach a very wealthy family.

All because, in the past, they framed her father unfairly, causing him to die in prison. Amanda’s idea is to get revenge on each of them, just as Guzman wants to do with everyone in the Lazcano family.

6. The Killing

One of the great mysteries of this AMC series is to find out who killed Rosie Larsen. At the end of the 1st season, however, the public still cannot know who the killer is. As much as the mood of the episodes is built at a very slow pace at first, the series provides several interesting mechanisms.

This is even due to the fact that the long-awaited revelation shows that it is only a small narrative device within a large context. After all, what was to come was even better.

5. The Night Of

As in the Netflix series, the screenwriters use the benefit of the doubt to compose the narrative. In this way, The Night Of captivates viewers by placing them within a major investigation of a murder, in which the sides are very well defined. Nobody is extremely good and innocent at the same time as nobody is totally corrupt and bad.

The miniseries, consisting of 8 episodes, was broadcast in 2016 on HBO. The cast featured Riz Ahmed, John Turturro, Bill Camp, Michael K. Williams, Amara Karan, Jeannie Berlin, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Poorna Jagannathan and Payman Maadi.

4. The Gloaming

In the first season of this Australian series, a girl presumed to have died was apparently drowned, and her body ended up at the bottom of a waterfall. But in addition to bringing up a police plot, The Gloaming adds supernatural nuances to its development, with the main characters constantly being haunted by ghosts from the past.

Throughout 8 electrifying episodes, the gloomy atmosphere is giving way to the possible resolution of a great mystery and showing that everyone’s doubts were following unimaginable paths. The production has already been renewed for a 2nd season.

3. Lost

Netflix bet heavily on productions outside the United States and England. Among them, Perdida appeared, a Spanish series that also focuses on family relationships involved in a great mystery. In it, the spectators want, like Antonio (Daniel Grao), to discover the whereabouts of Soledad, his daughter, a 5-year-old girl.

With this premise, the protagonist orchestrates his own prison, because he believes that the person responsible for the disappearance of his daughter lives in custody. As a result, tensions increase, and the series moves at a very agonizing pace.

2. Lupine

Launched by Netflix in early 2021, Lupine’s first season was divided into two parts. In the first, the audience is introduced to Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy), who wants to take revenge for his father, who was previously accused of stealing jewelry – a crime he had not committed and made him stay in jail.

To begin his plan, he draws inspiration from the infamous coat-robber, Arséne Lupine, a character in literature created by Maurice LeBlanc.

1. Twin Peaks

One of the big questions that marked the imagination of series audiences in the 1990s is: who killed Laura Palmer? It can be said that the production created by Mark Frost and David Lynch was a milestone on television with its two incredible seasons. In 2017, a miniseries resumed some events and characters and is available on Netflix.

In the plot, after the mysterious murder of young Laura Palmer, FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle McLachlan), goes on to investigate the crime and uncovers sinister things by gathering the available clues. Something quite surprising.