7 series similar to Fate: The Winx Saga

The debut of Fate: The Winx Saga was a very nostalgic moment for fans. After all, an entire generation grew up following the fairies in The Winx Club. Therefore, the news of the Netflix adaptation caused a real euphoria, as well as the launch of the first season of the series.

The plot follows Bloom, a girl with special powers who discovers she was exchanged for a human baby at the time she was born. So, she goes to Alfea, a School for Fairies, to try to learn to control her powers. There, she meets the fairies Stella, Flora, Musa, Layla and Terra. Together, they must combat the most varied dangers.

Now, if you’ve finished watching the series and are looking for new series to marathon, this is the right article for you. We have separated a list of magic series similar to The Winx Club for you to quit missing this universe a little.

Watch seven series similar to Fate: The Winx Saga.

7. The Discovery of Witches

The first on our list of magic series is A Discovery of Witches. After all, the show takes place in a universe full of fantastic creatures, like vampires, demons and witches. The creatures live hidden from humans, but Diana Bishop discovers this secret society through a book. With that, she has only one creature beside her: the vampire Matthew Clairmont. Therefore, she must protect the book and survive after its discovery.

6. Riverdale

Riverdale is also a “full plate” for fans of Fate: The Winx Saga. Although it does not involve magic, the city of Riverdale has many mysteries. In addition, the dramas and novels of the characters, such as Betty, Jughead, Cheryl, Veronica and Archie, also make the series one of the best options for those who like teen stories.

5. The Witcher

Starring Henry Cavill, The Witcher was one of Netflix’s most successful magic series. The series launched in 2020 tells the story of Geralt de Rivia, a monster hunter who tries to change his destiny. In addition to the sorcerers, the series also has many magical creatures to discover. For now, only the 1st season is available on the streaming platform. However, the 2nd season has already been confirmed.

4. Sabrina’s Dark World

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is one of the series more like Fate: The Winx Saga. After all, both are inspired by classics from the 1990s and 2000s. In addition, both are focused on magic and take place in schools that teach everything witches (and fairies) need to know. Unfortunately, Sabrina’s series has already been finalized by Netflix, but it’s worth marathoning the episodes!

3. Legacies

One of the series that could not be left out of the list is Legacies. The series is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. This time, the story takes place at the Salvatore School for Young People and Specials. This school, by the Salvatore brothers, brings together magical creatures so that they can find their place in the world. With that, you’ll see some familiar faces, like Klaus’s daughter and Alaric’s twins.

2. The Magicians

Be sure to include The Magicians on your list of magic series to watch. In the plot, Quentin Coldwater arrives at Brakebills University of Magic Pedagogy, where he discovers that the world he has always been fascinated by really exists. The series has only five seasons, so there is time to marathon until the next season of Clube das Winx is confirmed.

1. Cursed – The Lady of the Lake

Finally, we also have Cursed – A Dama do Lago, also available on Netflix. The series takes place in the universe of King Arthur and is one of the magic series that most won fans in 2020. In addition to magical creatures, you will embark in an incredible medieval environment, with a photograph that makes viewers feel part of the series .

So, what did you think of the list of series like Fate: The Winx Saga? Tell us your favorite in the comment space below. Also, take the time to share this article on social networks.