7 Ryan Gosling Sequels That Redditors Want to See Before “Grey Man 2”

Ryan Gosling’s new film “The Grey Man” is now available to watch on Netflix, and although it hasn’t received the best reviews, the streamer has already confirmed a sequel in which Gosling will return as Sierra Six. This news will excite many subscribers, but it will also make thousands of people roll their eyes, as Netflix will spend another $200 million on a sequel instead of investing that money in something they consider more worthwhile.

Gosling has starred in many huge films over the years, many of which hint at a continuation of the story, and others are just so funny that they make the audience want more. Instead of “The Gray Man,” fans of the actor would prefer that he continue working on a forgotten movie about 2016 cop buddies or one of the best sci-fi films of the decade.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

In fact, “Blade Runner 2049” itself was a sequel that no one expected. “Blade Runner” of 1982 is a magnificent and influential sci—fi film, but despite the fact that its popularity has grown exponentially, it failed at the box office, and giving the green light to the sequel was a huge risk. However, the impressive sequel turned out to be as good as its predecessor, and some believe that it was even better, although it was not necessary.

But, unlike the original film, “2049” creates a sequel. Rocky_Roku explains: “In fact, it has more potential than the original. I would really like replicants to lead a revolution against Jared Leto or his successor.” The film hints at a huge replicant uprising, and Gosling’s Kay is the perfect character to lead the army, especially since his character in the 2017 film ultimately had no arc.

Drive (2011)

Viewers tend to know what to expect from the character played by Gosling at this moment, who is a quiet and methodical antihero who always takes off when he speaks. This was the case in Blade Runner 2049 and especially in The Grey Man, but Gosling’s typical role is an unnamed driver in Drive. Primary_Thing3968 believes that the “Disc” should be continued and that it should contain more of what made the film great.

The Redditor notes: “The action and robbery scenes, as I thought, were perfect and seemed very realistic and not so excessive.” The 2011 film is an excellent crime drama about an escaped driver, and although it looks very much like a separate film, the novel on which it is based has a sequel. Unfortunately, director Nicolas Winding Refn rejected the idea of a sequel, and according to Indie Wire, he bluntly explained: “No, there will never be a Drive movie.”

The Good Guys (2016)

Shane Black’s “Nice Guys” is built on the same formula as most of the director’s other films. The film is a crime story about two private investigators trying to solve a missing person case, but it quickly leads to a much bigger conspiracy. Nietzsche Resurrected is one of the many fans who want to see a sequel. The Redditor states, “Nowadays, when we keep watching sequels of so many cheesy movies, there should be part 2 of The Good Guys.”

Black clearly loves the characters he created, as he has mentioned countless times that he would like to make a sequel more than anything else. According to Cinema Blend, the director enthusiastically remarked, “In the blink of an eye, if someone had paid for it. We had all kinds of ideas.” Unfortunately, the film was a huge box office bomb when it was released in 2016, not much over its budget, so it’s unlikely that a sequel will ever be released unless it becomes a cult classic.

Only God will forgive (2013)

After the “Drive” Refn and Gosling worked together again on the crime drama “Only God will Forgive.” And Reddit user SIngleServingFriend put forward an absurd but interesting theory that the 2013 film is the second part of a thematic trilogy that began with “Drive”. Redditor believes that the film is the second part of the “Retribution” trilogy, explaining: “Three different stories with different characters, united by the same theme.”

While it’s a strange request, another collaboration between Refn and Gosling is an exciting thought, as they seem to have a great working relationship. The third film could have been great if Refn hadn’t relied on vague symbolism as much as in “Only God will Forgive.”

Crazy Stupid Love (2011)

Thanks to an impressive cast and full of surprises, “Insanely Stupid Love” is one of the most well—staged romcoms of the 2010s. Gosling plays the womanizer Jacob, and based on the 2011 romantic comedy, it’s no surprise that he got the role of Ken in next year’s Barbie, as Hannah herself says, “It’s like you’ve been photoshopped.”

In response to a more dramatic sequel about how Jacob finds himself completely unhappy in his life, despite being able to be with any woman he wants, Bobsutan is thrilled with the idea. The Redditor notes that “nailed it to what would be in the sequel if it had any resemblance to reality.”