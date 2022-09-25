7 Refreshing Songs by k-pop Idol Guys that are Worth Listening to When Summer is Coming to an End

Autumn is just around the corner, a cold breeze is blowing. However, we can still feel the warmth with these refreshing summer songs by K-pop artists chosen by Koreans!

CIX – “Wave”

First on our list is the song “Wave” from the five members of the newcomer group CIX from C9 Entertainment. This song will make you feel like summer has come again when you hear the beat and chorus, which are very lively and upbeat.

This song from CIX’s first album “‘OK’ Prologue: Be OK” will enchant your ears as the voices of the members are as refreshing as the summer fruit juice you need to stay cool and fresh.

ASTRO – “Insanely Sexy Cool”

is the next song from the male group Fantagio, ASTRO. Their song “Crazy Sexy Cool” is a combination of fashionable, seductive and fresh.

A group of boys not only corresponds to the concept, but also embodies it. Although they are dressed in costumes and look very cool, it is still suitable for summer, as the melody is refreshing and exciting.

NCT DREAM — “Hello, the future”

This time we have NCT DREAM. With this song, the most famous NCT unit won the hearts of Korean fans.

The song “Hello Future” was released last year and has now gained almost 100 million views on their official YouTube channel. The sound combined with the cute and refreshing music video made this song a hit among NCTzens.

They presented not only visual effects, but also fresh vocals with amazing choreography that fans love to watch every time they watch a music video.

ONF – “Popping”

ONF’s “Your Song” clip broke a personal best on YouTube after achieving

Only by the name of their album “Summer Popup Album (Popping)” we realized that it contains summer songs. Fans of the male group recommended this song in an article so that many other K-pop fans could watch and hear it.

“Popping” starts with a very cute sound and continues to be lively and energetic throughout the track, just what a person needs to survive a hot summer.

If you watch the video clip for “Popping”, you will like this song even more, as the members give the song a brighter feel, as they enjoy spending time playing with each other.

THE BOYZ – “An Exciting Ride”

From beginning to end, this song will give you a summer mood, as the beat and lyrics tell about exciting trips on summer holidays

In the instrumental part of THE BOYZ “Thrill Ride” there is a whistle that is very addictive and gets stuck in your head. That’s probably why Korean fans suggested it, because it added freshness to the song.

MONSTA X — “Beautiful Night”

For the fifth song we have a B-side from one of the Starship Entertainment bands, MONSTA X. Their song “Beautiful Night” has a beat and a melody that you want to hear to feel happy.

The voices of the participants add more attractiveness to the song, which makes it more lively and sociable. Although it’s not the title track, many fans love this song.

Kim Jahwan — “Love Strike”

The versatile voice of the solo singer is perfect for this summer song, because he sings it perfectly. Kim Jehwan’s “Love Strike” was included in his latest album “Empty Dream”.

When you listen to the song, you get more and more excited because of the melody and his amazing voice. This poignant song is perfect for a pool party on a hot summer day.

Do you like any of these songs? How about recommending your own summer songs from male k-pop groups? Let us know in the comments!

