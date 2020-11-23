7 quotes from BTS’s BE album that will enlighten you

The BE album has 8 songs that took over your heart, meet some phrases from BTS’s comeback that can restore hope in the middle of a difficult world.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V, J-Hope and RM returned to the stage with the studio album ‘BE’, a new musical era for the band where the idols worked in each of the production and creativity facets .

The singers and rappers of BTS were inspired by their most recent speech at the UN to create 8 songs that have a message of encouragement in the middle of a difficult time that humanity is going through.

The motto of this comeback is ‘life goes on’, BTS showed ARMY their most homely, sensitive and warm side, they captured all the feelings they experienced during social isolation. OMG!

‘Blue & Gray’, ‘Dis-ease’, ‘Fly To My Room’, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Telepathy’ are just a few tunes that are part of the CD. This time we bring you some ‘BE’ phrases that will make you reflect and smile.

BTS ALBUM PHRASES

I guess everyone is happy, can you see me? I’m blue and gray.

Blue & Gray.

Let’s relieve anxiety with a little coffee, let’s take an endless rest, even if I sleep all day there is no problem.

Dis-ease.

There are times when we know something that is broken, but it is still beautiful, my body feels light, I want to fly.

Fly To My Room.

I’m in those days when I think I’m floating, now I’m writing songs, one of them is for you, yes, only for you.

Telepathy.

I’m casting a little spell to make your heart beat harder than ever, now it doesn’t matter where we are.

Stay.

Let me tell you with this song, they say the world has changed, but between you and me nothing has changed.

Life Goes On.



