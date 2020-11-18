7 Privacy Settings You Should Know When Using Facebook

Facebook still has billions of active users around the world, although it has lost much of the trust in the platform due to the scandals that its name has been involved in in recent years. However, just because you have a Facebook account doesn’t mean you can’t hide yourself from the internet. We have explained 7 important privacy settings for those who wonder how to set Facebook privacy settings.

Facebook social media platform, which we know as a friend of our family for many years, revealed that millions of users shared their personal information with third parties with the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2015, and after this incident, scandals followed each other. Even if trust in the platform has decreased, billions of people around the world are still active Facebook users.

Well, just because you have a Facebook account, do you have to share all your information without setting privacy? Of course no. Although Facebook does not give confidence, there are many privacy settings that you can edit on the platform. With each privacy setting you adjust, you can control your information shared by Facebook, the ads shown to you, even your visibility in the internet world.

7 privacy settings you need to make to keep your privacy on Facebook at the highest level:

Organize the applications you log in with Facebook.

Organize the companies advertised to you.

Edit the advertising topics shown to you.

Edit the shared data so you can see ads.

Check the availability of your Facebook account on the internet.

Change your face recognition settings.

Organize the people who see your information and shares.

Edit the apps you log in with Facebook:

Step # 1: Open the Facebook website.

Step # 2: Sign in with your account information.

Step # 3: Click on the down arrow button in the upper right corner.

Step # 4: Open the Settings and Privacy menu from the drop down menu.

Step # 5: Click on Settings from here.

Step # 6: Open the Apps & Websites page from the left hand column.

Step # 7: You will see all mobile applications, websites and platforms that you log in with your Facebook account.

Step # 8: You can edit or remove the application of your choice with the View and Edit button.

Step # 9: You can batch process with checkboxes next to apps.

With this privacy setting, you can edit mobile applications, websites and platforms that access or are still accessing your Facebook information. You can stop sharing information by breaking the relationship between an app and your account, but they may retain data they have previously obtained. For this reason, it is useful to pay attention to the applications you log in with Facebook.

Organize the companies advertised to you:

Step # 1: Open the Facebook website.

Step # 2: Sign in with your account information.

Step # 3: Click on the down arrow button in the upper right corner.

Step # 4: Open the Settings and Privacy menu from the drop down menu.

Step # 5: Click on Settings from here.

Step # 6: Open the Ads page from the left hand column.

Step # 7: On the first option, the Advertisers page, you will see the companies advertised to you.

Step # 8: You can remove that company from the list with the Hide Ads button next to the company.

Step # 9: You can see and remove other companies on the Advertisers Page You Click on Their Ads.

Facebook adjusts its advertising policies according to the pages you are interested in and the ads you clicked or interacted with. By removing the companies that you do not want to see again from the list of companies that have been advertised to you, you will prevent the advertisement of that company or a similar company from being shown to you again.

Edit the ad topics shown to you:

Step # 1: Open the Facebook website.

Step # 2: Sign in with your account information.

Step # 3: Click on the down arrow button in the upper right corner.

Step # 4: Open the Settings and Privacy menu from the drop down menu.

Step # 5: Click on Settings from here.

Step # 6: Open the Ads page from the left hand column.

Step # 7: On the Ad Topics page, which is the second option, you will see the ad topics that are not considered to be of interest to you.

Step # 8: With the See Less option, you will prevent ads on that topic from being shown to you.

The topics you will see on the Ad Topics page are completely specific to you, which you think will not interest you anyway. You can edit the advertising topics shown to you by following the above steps to save your home page, which is busy with many ads, at least from the ads that you are not interested in.

Edit the shared data to see ads:

Step # 1: Open the Facebook website.

Step # 2: Sign in with your account information.

Step # 3: Click on the down arrow button in the upper right corner.

Step # 4: Open the Settings and Privacy menu from the drop down menu.

Step # 5: Click on Settings from here.

Step # 6: Open the Ads page from the left hand column.

Step # 7: You can edit your data shared with advertisers through the third option, the Ad Settings page.

Step # 8: You can prevent the sharing of your activities on different websites by using the Data Related to the Movements of the Partners.

Step # 9: You can prevent your public data shared with advertisers from being shared via the Categories Used to Access You option.

Step # 10: You can block advertisers who are already using your data through the Audience Based Ads option.

Step # 11: Via the Ads Displayed Outside of Facebook option, you can prevent the ads from being shown to you on different websites where your data is already shared.

Among the many privacy settings on the list, the most important thing is the process of organizing shared data so that you see ads. You can easily understand exactly what Facebook is up to while editing the settings. If you wish, you can at least prevent new data sharing by stopping all these shares.

Check the availability of your Facebook account on the internet:

Step # 1: Open the Facebook website.

Step # 2: Sign in with your account information.

Step # 3: Click on the down arrow button in the upper right corner.

Step # 4: Open the Settings and Privacy menu from the drop down menu.

Step # 5: Click on the Privacy Setting Control option from here.

Step # 6: How Can People Find You on Facebook? Open the page.

Step # 7: In the first step, you can edit your friend requests.

Step # 8: In the second step, you can edit the status of people to find you through your phone number and email address.

Step # 9: In the third step, you can edit your presence on search engines.

Just because you have a Facebook account, you don’t have to accept everyone to see you. You can edit the status of people to find you on Facebook or search engines such as Google with the arrangements you make through the presence privacy setting. If you wish, you can even make sure no one sees you.

Change your face recognition settings:

Step # 1: Open the Facebook website.

Step # 2: Sign in with your account information.

Step # 3: Click on the down arrow button in the upper right corner.

Step # 4: Open the Settings and Privacy menu from the drop down menu.

Step # 5: Click on the Privacy Setting Control option from here.

Step # 6: Open the Data Settings page on Facebook.

Step # 7: In the first step, you can edit the apps you log in with Facebook.

Step # 8: In the second step, you can edit the status of Facebook finding you in photos and videos.

We have already explained the application regulations in the first step of the Data Settings page on Facebook. The second most important step here is to adjust the status of Facebook to recognize you in videos and photos, that is, face recognition settings.

If you confirm this option, Facebook can recognize you, save and share all the data related to that image over a photo and video shared anywhere. Disabling this option would be the best option.

Organize the people who see your information and shares:

Step # 1: Open the Facebook website.

Step # 2: Sign in with your account information.

Step # 3: Click on the down arrow button in the upper right corner.

Step # 4: Open the Settings and Privacy menu from the drop down menu.

Step # 5: Click on the Privacy Setting Control option from here.

Step # 6: Who Can See What They Share? Open the page.

Step # 7: In the first step, you can edit who will see your profile information.

Step # 8: In the second step you can organize who sees your posts and stories.

Step # 9: In the third step, you can edit the contact blocks.

When it comes to Facebook privacy setting, the first thing that comes to mind is the simplest and easiest privacy setting; It is to organize the people who see your information and shares. You can edit these settings on your profile page or during each post. Organizing your most private information as Just Me will prevent your friends from being shared with them during possible data sharing.



