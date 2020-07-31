7 Places in South Korea that you must visit if you are ARMY

Are you ARMY? Don’t forget to visit these BTS landmarks on your trip to South Korea. The fans of K-pop and K-dramas have their list pointed to a destination that if or if they want to visit, South Korea, in addition to being a highly developed country, is a territory rich in traditions and customs.

The country of origin of the Bangtan Boys, is characterized by receiving tourists and foreigners with great kindness, if your dream is to go to Korea, in your itinerary there are dynamics and spaces that you cannot miss.

This time we present you the shops, restaurants and establishments that you have to visit if you are ARMY, are you ready? If you are part of the BTS fandom, check out some fun and interesting activities that you have to do on your trip to South Korea.

Hannam the Hills

It is the luxurious neighborhood where the BTS boys live, the area is close to the Han River and access is not restricted, you can walk through the wide streets of the complex, but at the entrance of the buildings there are security booths.

Jin’s coffee

‘I’m Fine’ is the cafe dedicated to Jin from BTS, the store is located in the prestigious Gangnam Daero neighborhood in Seocho Gu in the city of Seoul in South Korea, you can enjoy a drink watching videos and photos of the idol

Jimin’s Pope’s Coffee

‘MANGNATE’ is the cafe owned by Jimin’s father, it is located in the city of Busan, very close to Seoul, the cafe is an elegant establishment specialized in drinks and desserts.

Gangnam

The Gangam neighborhood is very popular for being one of the streets with more establishments in Seoul, there is the K-pop Walk of Fame, there are bear sculptures dedicated to different groups, including the BTS.

BTS pop up store

For seasons the boys of BTS promote stores where they sell their official merchandise which ends within a few seconds of opening, the power of idols is incredible.

Yoojung Shikdang Restaurant

During their pre-debut period, BTS idols visited the Yoojung Shikdang restaurant very frequently, nowadays the place is adorned with thousands of photos of the boys, an experience you cannot miss.

BTS Trip at Yoojung Shikdang Restaurant. @BTS_twt humble beginning. This is where they usually eat during their trainee days. 🤗💜😍 #fangirl #ARMY pic.twitter.com/oHWNoKUdVb — SweetSuga🐱💜🍫🍯 (@justforubangtan) October 6, 2018

Iryeong Station

Iryeong Station is the place where V recorded some scenes for the ‘Spring Day’ MV, train tracks have become popular thanks to BTS song.



