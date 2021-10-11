7 Movies With Spicy Scenes Available On Netflix

Netflix has in its catalog movies and series loaded with spicy moments. From movie classics to exclusive productions, intense scenes are present in several works made available by the streaming platform.

Today TecMundo presents a list of seven “hottest” movies from Netflix.

Zoe’s Secret Life

The film tells the story of Zoe Reynard, a mother of three and married to her childhood sweetheart. What she hides behind her quiet life is an addiction to sex, which makes her look for other sexual partners, among them a man whose relationship changes from pleasure to a set of threats and violence.

Zoe’s Secret Life has many hot and nude scenes. In addition to addressing issues ranging from the compulsion for sex, to the limits of pleasure.

Indecent proposal

The ’90s classic features a storyline filled with stars like Demi Moore, Woody Harrelson and Robert Redford. The film tells the story of David and Diana Murphy, a couple who are going through a financial crisis and decide to go to Las Vegas to bet what’s left. But after losing everything that’s left, they receive a proposal from a millionaire who can change their lives: a million dollars so he can have a night of love with Diana.

While the film isn’t quite as explicit, it does have iconic “catch” scenes between Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson. In addition, the feature was a box office hit, grossing more than $260 million worldwide.

Behind Innocence

Behind Innocence tells the story of Mary Morrison, a famous writer who, after hiring a nanny, begins to live a strange relationship with her, in which she cannot distinguish between real and fiction. This makes Mary question herself all the time if she is being seduced or just involved in the narrative of the book she is writing.

Despite the low evaluation of the specialized critics and a good part of the spectators, the film drew attention due to the several hot sex scenes between the protagonists.

Second intentions 3

The Second Intentions franchise contains a plot that involves themes like betrayal and love triangle, amidst sexual games. The third chapter does not stray from the theme, and presents the story of two young university students who, with a friend, devise a plan to seduce a newcomer. However, each of them hides secrets from each other, shaking the group’s confidence.

Although the first film was a critical and public success, the other chapters did not maintain the level, with some being released directly on DVD. However, the sensual scenes remain one of the biggest draws for its viewers.

Newness

The feature Newness was successful for the way it approaches today’s virtual relationships. It tells the story of a couple who meet through a dating app. However, after the relationship begins to cool down, they return to technology to satisfy their cravings.

The film is loaded with intense scenes that, even abusing a darker tone in intimate moments, shows much more than conventional films.

Fifty Shades of grey

The famous trilogy written by author EL James, which tells the romance between billionaire Christian Gray and young Anastasia Steele, won a film in 2015. Available on the platform, it explicitly shows the couple’s sexual adventures, with several scenes of sadomasochism and submission .

Like the book, the film was a worldwide success. However, the most ardent fans complained a lot, because despite being very explicit, some important moments in the story were left out of the film.

365 days

The controversial Polish film tells the story of a young woman who goes on a trip to Sicily to save her troubled relationship. However, she falls in love with a Sicilian mobster who imprisons her and imposes on the young woman a period of 365 days to fall in love with him.

since teaegou to service last year, the film is the target of a series of controversies. From being considered inappropriate, for romanticizing the kidnapping of a young woman by a criminal, to the excess of explicit scenes.

And in your opinion, which is the spiciest movie? Tell us here in the comments.