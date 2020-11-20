7 moments of Lisa and Jisoo that show their friendship

The funniest moments between Lisa and Jisoo that show the great friendship that exists between them. Throughout their careers, the BLACKPINK girls have shared various moments on and off stage with their fellow members, and they are no exception, forming a very special bond that has given them the name Lisoo. Both have shared some live broadcasts and other recordings where they express how well they get along.

As in any friendship, Jisoo and Lisa have fun with each other, joking around, shopping, eating together, having sleepovers or star wars, and they also usually do live broadcasts, in which they have shown BLINK the great chemistry they have and because they are such a fun duo.

Their relationship of best friends has captivated knetiznes and fans, as they are said to have shared various matching accessories such as rings, bracelets, necklaces, even luxury watches from the Rolex brand; In South Korea, it is customary to wear something when you are in a relationship, not necessarily romantic, but that shows that you and your best friend have a great connection.

Their moments are not only limited to BLACKPINK’s bedroom, they also happen at concerts, reality shows or when they improvise in front of the camera, making BLINK fall in love with their friendship. We leave you 7 very funny moments between Jisoo and Lisa. What are the best memories with your best friend?

If you want to know more about idols, find out what aspirations Jisoo had before becoming a singer.

Socks

During a live broadcast on VLive, Lisa and Jisoo shared one of the funniest memories during their concerts: Lisa took off her sock and shoe in front of thousands of people without being aware of what she was doing. her partner didn’t stop laughing when she remembered the moment.

Fanchant

During the pre concerts, fans enjoy BLACKPINK’s songs, Lisa and Jisoo waited for the moment to go on stage and Lisa began to perform the fanchant and chant the song like a true fan, Jisoo also decided to join in the fun.

Commercial

The girls visited a fruit farm and Jisoo began filming Lisa with her cell phone as if it were a vitamin C commercial, the idol modeled an orange in front of the local trees, promoting the best juice with the help of her friend.

Behind-the-scenes of that tangerine CF 🍊 Lisoo so funny 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oyTrK07Wke — FL (@_fluffylisa) March 17, 2018

Gesture fight

Aegyo comes naturally to idols, especially girl groups. Lisa and Jisoo have a habit of playing a staring war with everything and gestures, making adorable faces or pretending to be angry while looking directly at each other.

jisoo and lisa making funny faces at each other #lisoo https://t.co/2wP5PLHTbE — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@bIackpinkships) November 26, 2016

Ice cream

“Ice Cream …” Like their song, in the past Jisoo and Lisa enjoyed some desserts while filming a video, but decided to play with each other and started acting cute, while gesturing or pushing each other.

This video jisoo clowning lisa to annoy her and lisa pushed her away will never not be funny😂😂😂

Crackhead duo#BLACKPINK #Lisoo #lisa #jisoo pic.twitter.com/ikX7mvfjP6 — JNK (@BI_ckpink) November 22, 2018

Slumber party

During one of her reality shows, a chapter was shown where Jennie joins in the fun, as she decides to take over Jisoo’s bed and snuggle up next to her, but Lisa finds them and begins to pull her, while her partner asks for help from a Jisoo who takes refuge under the covers.

Covers

During their broadcasts, Jisoo and Lisa decided to cover a children’s song while the dancer played a small guitar, her partner decided to use her balancing skills and while they sang, she put a bottle on her head without letting it fall.

To commemorate the birthday of one of the most talented, beautiful, funny and interesting people in the world; My favorite moments from Lisoo💛💜 Thanks Jisoo, because in addition to everything mentioned above, you are the best big sister and company for Lisa #MissKoreaJisooDay. pic.twitter.com/58D44cfERd — *. (@FLOWERSLALISA) January 2, 2019



