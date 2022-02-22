7 Misconceptions and Science Facts About Premature Ejaculation

Everyone knows something about premature ejaculation, which is considered to be one of the most common sexual distress situations experienced by men, but how true what we know is debatable. Let’s take a closer look at the well-known misconceptions about premature ejaculation and see in all details what the truth is according to science.

Unfortunately, sexual problems are not talked about much in our country and in the world, and everyone acts as if they have a great sex life. Let’s face it, such a thing is unlikely. Especially in today’s stressful world, it is known that men often have problems with premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction, but they do not consult a specialist because they are afraid. That’s why so many urban legends circulate about such matters.

In an article on the website of the Boston Medical Group, misconceptions about premature ejaculation were discussed and the correct answers of scientists on the subject were included. It is always better to listen to expert opinions on such matters rather than urban legends and gossip. Let’s take a closer look at the well-known misconceptions about premature ejaculation and the truth of the matter.

Common misconceptions about premature ejaculation:

Premature ejaculation cannot be controlled.

Premature ejaculation is purely psychological.

Alcohol, drugs and antidepressants prevent premature ejaculation.

Delay sprays prevent premature ejaculation.

There is no relationship between premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction.

Premature ejaculation does not adversely affect sexual life.

Premature ejaculation does not affect a person’s self-esteem.

Premature ejaculation cannot be controlled:

The basic definition of premature ejaculation is when a man ejaculates in less than a minute during sexual intercourse, unable to control ejaculation. So even looking at the definition, premature ejaculation seems to be controllable. Just as we can delay our toilet needs by bladder control, this is also possible in premature ejaculation.

Of course, it is not a simple event that can be learned in a few days. There are many exercises you can practice on the subject. For such exercises, men need to have a regular and safe sex life. You should put aside the daily worries and focus on the moment and be with the right partner. Just as it develops a muscle group, premature ejaculation can be controlled.

Premature ejaculation is purely psychological:

Although one of the main causes of premature ejaculation is psychological problems, it is not the only reason. Especially in circumcised penises, there is a condition called glans sensitivity, which causes premature ejaculation. A condition called low ejaculation threshold is also known to cause premature ejaculation. So the issue may not always be psychological.

Alcohol, drugs and antidepressants prevent premature ejaculation:

Men who use these types of substances constantly have the problem of ejaculation for time, which can be a much worse problem. And these problems do not end with the inability to ejaculate. In men who use such substances for a long time, it is inevitable that the problem of erectile dysfunction will occur. In short, you may lose your health while trying to save the day.

Delay sprays prevent premature ejaculation:

That’s right, delay sprays prevent premature ejaculation because you don’t feel anything. Not only the man, but also the woman does not feel anything, because delay sprays numb not only the penis, but also the vagina. Continuous use prevents men from getting used to long-term sex and causes much earlier ejaculation if not used. In other words, it is recommended to stay away from such sprays for the control we have explained in the first article.

There is no relationship between premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction:

Many people believe that erectile dysfunction, that is, erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, are completely different problems that are not related to each other and will not affect each other. Let’s put it this way, if you ejaculate prematurely, you will soon have an erection problem. Because one of the most important symptoms of erectile dysfunction is premature ejaculation. In other words, you should see premature ejaculation not only as a performance problem, but as a health problem.

Premature ejaculation does not adversely affect sexual life:

It is not possible for a man with premature ejaculation to enjoy the moment by letting go of himself during sexual intercourse. Inevitably, he will constantly think about whether he can satisfy his partner. As long as such thoughts continue, the man will gradually turn away from sex and even avoid intimacy. In other words, premature ejaculation will negatively affect both sexual life and daily life.

Premature ejaculation does not affect a person’s self-esteem:

We built cities, we built civilizations, we went into space, but unfortunately, sex has nothing to do with that. Sex is one of our most primitive urges and it is a psychological fact that a man who sees himself inadequate in terms of sexual performance cannot have high self-confidence.

So what to do?

Even if all we have told are facts based on scientific studies, they are for informational purposes only.