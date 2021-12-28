7 Low Value Metaverse Based Tokens Waiting to be Discovered!

The crypto money market, which showed an upward momentum in the last week of December, is currently home to many metaverse-based cryptocurrencies. In this article, we will cover popular metaverse tokens that are not even $0.1 in price, sorted by price from lowest to highest.

UFO Games (UFO) – $0.000002875

Launching on June 30, 2021, UFO Gaming is a fully decentralized ecosystem that includes an intergalactic social gaming token. It also includes blockchain, P2E metaverse, NFTs, gaming and more. In addition, UFO Gaming has an environment called Dark Metaverse where players can purchase virtual land.

At the time of writing, the UFO is trading at the $0.00002875 level. Platforms such as Gate io, MEXC, LBank, ox Protocol, ShibaSwap list UFO. Finally, the market value of the UFO is $740 million with a circulating supply of 25.7 trillion.

Starlink (STARL) – $0.000004208

Launched in July 2021, Starlink encompasses the STARL Universe, a virtual blockchain-based metaverse set in space. The platform allows users to discover, play, exchange and socialize with other players. What sets Starlink’s Metaverse apart is its focus on being a truly decentralized metaverse.

According to the STARL whitepaper, it is introduced as: “STARL is currently the only truly decentralized metaverse project. Our team aims to combine the concept of the metaverse with a cryptocurrency-based economy.”

STARL has a market capitalization of $421 million with a supply of 9.9 trillion. STARL is available on exchanges such as Uniswap, OKEx, MEXC, Gate io.

Radio Caca (RACA) – $0.0035

Launched in August 2021, Radio Caca is Maye Musk’s dedicated NFT executive. RACA is the native crypto asset of P2E game Metamon and Universal Metaverse. USM Metaverse is a 3D planetary world where users can own land, build stores on their properties, and play or create various games. Metamon is a game built on the Binance Smart Chain.

Players are allowed to control and collect Metamons, lovable creatures that are NFTs. Users can trade, breed, and send Metamons into battle. RACA has a market cap of $663 million. RAJAH; It is traded on exchanges such as Uniswap, Gate io, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, OKEx.

Verasity (VRA) – $0.03955

Launched in June 2021, Verasity describes itself as a protocol and product layer platform for Esports and video entertainment. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, VRA’s mission is to increase engagement and revenue for publishers and advertisers. One of the features of VRA is the proof-of-sight protocol, which allows real people to view content, not bots.

Also, Verasity includes a proprietary Adstack, a video player and VRA rewards as part of its product tier. VRA has a market value of $172 million. Being trying to gain popularity; It is available on platforms such as KuCoin, Gate io, Uniswap.

DEAPcoin (DEP) – $0.04392

First minted in August 2019, DEAPcoin’s full name is The Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. DEP is a Singapore-based company behind the ecosystem. DEAPcoin has a wallet board, an NFT marketplace, and PlayMining, the platform for various P2E blockchain games.

Play Mining includes a number of blockchain based P2E games along with some notable games like Lucky Farmer, JobTribes and PlayMining Puzzle. The market cap of DEP hovers around $151 million. to DEP; You can access it from platform such as Bittrex, OKEx, Uniswap, PancakeSwap.

Atari Token (ATRI) – $0.0578

Launched in 2020, Atari Token is a decentralized cryptocurrency that aims to be the reference token for the interactive entertainment industry. With the help of ATRI tokens, Atari is working to provide new options for developers and publishers to integrate smart contracts, NFTs into their games.

Currently, the project has the Atari Portal which allows users to access the token, Atari smart wallet and Atari DEX. Users can connect to Atari and explore the ecosystem with their MetaMask wallet. Atari’s market value is around $50 million. ATRI; It is taken from exchanges such as Uniswap, PancakeSwap, SpiritSwap, ProBitGlobal, ApeSwap.

Bloktopia (BLOK) – $0.05841

Launched in October 2021, Bloktopia is a virtual metaverse world with a 21-story skyscraper referring to the total Bitcoin supply. Users can explore various levels of skyscrapers, each offering different experiences. Players can earn income from real estate ownership, advertising revenue, P2E games and much more.

BLOK has a circulating supply of $8.34 billion and a market cap of $496 million. You can find BLOK on KuCoin, Gate io, OKEx, QuickSwap and more exchanges.