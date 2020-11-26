7 Looks Of Actor Lee Min Ho That Are Unforgettable

In addition to being one of the most loved and loved celebrities by international audiences, Lee Min Ho has a model bearing, which makes it easy for any look, hair style, and outfit to look amazing in him.

Lee Min Ho began his career as a drama actor when he was still very young, the singer attracted a lot of public attention for his elegance, his characteristics and talents conquered the camera.

Lee Min Ho’s journey is wide, he managed to become one of the most famous celebrities in the world with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in the K-drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’, where he showed a side of a wasteful rich kid.

Lee Min Ho stole the hearts of his fans in every role in his series and movies, he demonstrated his versatility by adapting to the traits that his character required, modifying his hair color and appearance.

The South Korean model is a symbol of poise and good taste, he turned some hairstyle and outfits into a reference for fashion. Meet the best outfits and styles that the protagonist of ‘Personal Taste’ gave to his MINOZ.

UNFORGETTABLE LOOKS OF ACTOR LEE MIN HO

An elegant king

In the drama ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, Lee Min Ho transformed into a graceful king, showing his demeanor by wearing matching outfits and his hair neatly styled.

Casual hair

Lee Min Ho is one of the Korean entertainment celebrities who takes the most care of his appearance, looks and outfits. One style that is iconic was when he wore his hair a bit wavy covering his forehead.

Wet look

The wet look is when the hair has a freshly washed appearance, with movement and is an easy hairstyle to recreate. Lee Min Ho showed his visual by wearing this sassy and cool style.

Brown and casual

Lee Min Ho is an artist who shows his different facets with his characters, in his daily routine he usually dresses comfortably. This look is iconic for his brown hair.

Romantic

An outfit that cannot be missing in Lee Min Ho’s best looks is every occasion that he occupies a formal suit, giving it a romantic and professional touch.

Long hair and historical outfit

Lee Min Ho proved that long hair is very attractive on a man. The perfect combination was a traditional Korean outfit, a sash, and a half ponytail.

Gu jun pyo

One of Lee Min Ho’s most beloved characters is Gu Jun Pyo, leader of the elite club F4. How to forget the curly hair and big coats of the character from the drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’.



