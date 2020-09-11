7 K-Pop Idols With The Prettiest And Perfect Smiles

Some K-pop idols are characterized by having a perfect and very attractive smile, discover the characteristics that make these stars unique.

A smile is a universal gesture, no matter what language you speak or where you are from, a smile goes beyond any border and is a gesture that invites the people around you to get closer to know you better

All K-pop idols are characterized by their excellent talent in the areas of singing, dancing, and rap, but there are other factors that make them charming and that are a natural mark that they have before they were famous.

The smiles of some figures of Korean music are warm, tender, express a lot of confidence, power, personality and integrity, not only on stage, but also off stage. Owwww.

This time we introduce you to some K-pop idols with a big smile that shocks their fans and fills them with energy when things go wrong. What do you think of the smiles of these Korean pop stars?

SEE THE BEST K-POP SMILES:

Jimin from BTS

The BTS idol has a charming smile full of energy and magic, when he smiles he usually closes his eyes which gives him a unique and special touch.

Red Velvet’s Seulgi

The dancer and singer of the famous K-pop company SM Entertainment has made her fans around the world fall in love with her huge smile.

Stray Kids’ Seungmin

Stray Kids’ Seungmin has a cute personality and his cheerful smile proves it, the company idol JYP Entertainment lights up everything with his laugh.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

The rapper and dancer of the group BLACKPINK has won the hearts of international audiences for her talent, but also for her tender smile and great personality.

NCT’s Taeyong

The Super M rapper can look like a tough guy on stage, the SM Entertainment artist is a person with a powerful smile.

Eunha by GFriend

The GFriend idol is known for having a baby face, she is a K-pop singer and dancer who draws a lot of attention for her big smile.

Yeonjun from TXT

The artist from the company Big Hit Entertainment has a smile like no other, the member of TXT falls in love with MOA with his striking personality.



