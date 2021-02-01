7 incredible anime that inspired Hollywood movies

Animes are Japanese cartoons that have been very successful in the world, with series and films that thrill and captivate viewers. However, pleasing fans is not the only “skill” of these drawings.

With mind-boggling and creative plots, animes also serve as inspiration for writers and directors to create successful Hollywood films. To exemplify, Minha Série drew up a list of seven cases in which Japanese cartoons influenced Hollywood feature films.

7. Van Helsing – Blade —Vampire Hunter D

The anime created by Hideyuki Kikuchi is the inspiration for not just one, but two Hollywood hits. Damphir, the protagonist of the animation, practically created a character style for theaters: the half-vampire man who helps to eliminate other vampires.

Some clear examples are the protagonists of Van Helsing and Blade, who are exactly the same being as Damphir.

6. Clash of Titans – Knights of the Zodiac

The film Clash of Titans is very much inspired by the history of Greek mythology and the demigod Perseus. However, the anime Knights of the Zodiac also played an important role in the production of the feature film.

Director Louis Leterrier made it clear that Masami Kurumada’s design was a big inspiration when thinking about the film, so much so that the creator of Japanese animation was invited to help design the Clash of Titans poster for its release in Japan.

5. Lion King – Kimba, the White Lion

Disney will always deny that The Lion King was inspired by someone else’s creation, claiming that it is an original idea from Walt Disney Studios. However, the successful feature film was released in 1994, more than 30 years after the premiere of the Kimba anime, The White Lion.

In addition to Simba and Kimba being very similar names, several issues in the story are very similar, such as the scene of Mufasa sitting on the Pride Stone and the ghost of her father appearing to Simba during the film.

For you to understand the level of similarity, actor Matthew Broderick thought he had been cast in a Kimba remake, The White Lion when he landed the role for Simba’s voice.

4. The Matrix – Ghost In The Shell

The Matrix, the great success of the 2000s, is yet another film that was inspired by Japanese anime. The Wachowski sisters have publicly confirmed that they have been heavily influenced by Ghost In The Shell.

Both productions work with a futuristic reality, and the story of individuals who discover the true reality of existence and, thus, find pleasure in living. Besides, of course, the characteristics taken cortical, which allow the characters of the feature film to go to the reality of the Matrix.

3. Avatar – Ghost In The Shell – Princess Mononoke

Ghost In The Shell returns to the list for being, together with Princess Mononoke, an inspiration for Avatar, one of the biggest box office hits in the history of cinema.

The similarity with Ghost In The Shell is in the sharing of human consciousness with other realities. The inspiration for Princess Mononoke is in the presence of a strong female protagonist and the premise that, after degrading nature, the environment will fight humans “in self-defense”.

Avatar creator James Cameron himself had praised Ghost In The Shell on other occasions, but never admitted that his feature film was inspired by anime.

2. Black Swan – Perfect Blue

The productions Cisne Negro and Perfect Blue have very alarming similarities, since both tell the story of a young woman who turns away all friends and family in the search for success, being disturbed by a doppelganger.

In this case, the similarities are not just inspirations. Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky bought the rights to the anime made by the iconic Satoshi Kon and produced the hit drama, which earned Natalie Portman an Oscar for Best Actress.

1. The Origin – Paprika

The genius of Satoshi Kon has given theaters another big Hollywood production. Director Christopher Nolan himself confirmed that Paprika had a major influence on the creation of The Origin.

Both productions work on the fact that people use machines to influence and enter the dreams of others. In addition, the fight scene in the revolving corridor was “borrowed” directly from Kon’s anime.