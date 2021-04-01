7 gamer mouse suggestions to keep an eye on

Gaming mice are essential accessories for anyone who wants to significantly enhance their online gaming experience. Full of advanced features and design novelties, peripherals combine precision and comfort in unique models, and today they are essential for the most demanding audience.

With that in mind, we have brought a selection of mouse gaming suggestions that are certainly worth keeping an eye on, especially for those who are looking for greater stability, control, lighting to match their light system and other important details.

Fortrek OM-801 Gamer Mouse

With up to 3200 adjustable DPI, the Fortrek gaming mouse combines beauty and stability, bringing a model with green LED lighting and a rubberized finish with a non-slip surface. In addition, the OM-801 comes with two side buttons for easy configuration and is fully compatible with Windows and Mac via cable.

Razer Deathadder V2 Optical Mouse

The Razer Deathadder V2 ergonomic mouse is designed to deliver unique control to the player, featuring an optimized design and a 20,000 DPI Focus + sensor for long gaming periods. The peripheral is equipped with eight programmable buttons that adjust to the user’s style, allowing up to five profiles saved in integrated memory.

Logitech G502 Hero USB Optical Gamer Mouse

With high performance and performance for more experienced players, the Logitech G502 mouse offers state-of-the-art precision thanks to the easy-to-adjust HERO 25K sensor, enabling the creation of custom profiles and configurations from 400 to 25,600 DPI. The peripheral is able to synchronize with other devices in the family via the ecosystem, creating an RGB light show that places it as a reference in the segment.