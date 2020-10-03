7 famous women performing in singer Rihanna’s underwear

The show of the new Savage x Fenty lingerie collection caused a great stir. Singer Rihanna (32) was an unprecedented success with last year, so the fans had high expectations this year as well. And she doesn’t seem to have disappointed again. Famous models, singers or actresses also supported their colleague this season, and you can see the result in our gallery.

The main stars of the show included, just like last year, top models Bella Hadid (23), Irina Shayk (34) or Cara Delevingne (28), who attracted to the show on social networks with her magnificent background. However, Paris Hilton (39) also took on the role of a model. She looked great in the pink lace.

In no case can the brand owner herself be left out. Rihanna displayed her lush strengths in a tomato corset. After all, she often makes herself a model.

The pinnacle of sensuality was actress Demi Moore (57). She was as stunning in her lingerie as she was 34 years ago in the movie Striptease. The daughter of Will Smith Willow (19) also performed in a sexy bathrobe and black lace, and the singer Lizzo (32) also undulated her plump curves.

Rihanna designs lingerie for women of all shapes and sizes, so her models often differ in their proportions. You can enjoy the models they brought out below. The fashion show will be available on Amazon Prime from October 2. ■

