7 data that you should never share online

A fingerprint is that personal trace that we create on the Internet as we not only create email or WhatsApp accounts, but also write and publish tweets on Twitter, upload photos on Instagram, buy on Amazon and AliExpress, bid on eBay, do direct on Twitch, we reply in news of web pages and we interact in their forums.

The Fingerprint you leave

The fingerprint has grown by far in today’s social media today. But sometimes we are not aware of how much we can be letting the rest of the people we interact with on the networks see ourselves. You have to be careful on the Internet, especially when you are going to share something.

According to OSI, the Internet User Safety Office, “Each individual person is responsible for his or her own privacy, both in offline and online life. […] Before sharing something on the Internet, we must stop to think if it really does not matter to us that anyone can access it, either now or in the future. We must be clear that we will lose control of any information that we upload to the Internet, since, even if we delete it, a third party will have been able to save it and in turn share it ”.

Of course “everyone is free to do whatever they want with their personal data”, but the OSI has published an infographic of the types of data and personal information that we should not share on the Internet, because it can then bill us in the future:

Email and phone number

Although it is common to use them to register on websites, if we share them freely over the Internet we expose ourselves to being victims of Spam, Phishing and all kinds of cyberattacks based on social engineering.

Addresses and own geographical location

Sharing our location in real time or the address of our house is very dangerous, we do not know the intentions of someone who may be interested in knowing where we live, what are the places we frequent or when we are not at home.

Photos of minors

Uploading to share the photo of a son, grandson or nephew is normal on social networks, however we do not know where these images can end or who can have access to them. It is best to cover his face in some way.

Compromising / sensitive photos

Already the simple gesture of uploading a selfie to a social network or the Internet already has an impact on the fingerprint and on the digital identity, and it is something that should be thought a little before doing it, since publishing compromising or intimate photos or Sexual abuse can pose a great threat to our safety and have very serious consequences, such as sextortion or cyberbullying.

Personal documents: ID, card, contracts

Your ID, driver’s license, an employment contract or bank details are personal and very sensitive data, if you expose them on the Internet you are exposing yourself to being a victim of techniques such as phishing or identity theft, and that cybercriminals use your data in a way fraudulent.

Opinions, complaints and comments that commit you

Complaining, expressing a criticism or simply venting is very common on social networks and forums, but a racy comment on the Internet can reach the ears of people who may feel offended, and even attacked, and who might not take too much well those comments you have made.

Private conversations and chats

In the same way that we should not share photos of third parties without their approval, private conversations and chats are not something that we should share on the Internet, especially if they contain personal data or information that could be considered as revealing of secrets, and the other person would prefer not to spread .