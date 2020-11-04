7 Best Web Hosting Security Practices for your Website

As more and more users and businesses are going online, the need for internet security and safekeeping is rising. One of the major things that you have to be wary of while maintaining your work online is ensure that it is secure and the website can fight off cyber attackers. For this, your website hosting solutions provider must have solid security features which we will study here:

1) Network monitoring

This involves checking the internal networks for any unusual activity and intrusions frequently. When your web host implements this feature, it will intimate and alert your system administrators of any unauthorized activity, preventing the servers from getting attacked and later developing into a bigger security concern.

2) Restricting access

A good web host must provide a system of restricted access for the servers and internally linked devices in the infrastructure. Access should be limited to the system admins and trusted technicians that have the necessary clearances. You can whitelist IP addresses that you want to give access to. Malicious hacking can be prevented at the root level by placing a login interface suggesting complex user passwords.

3) SSL and Firewall

An SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate is a must for your website and your web host should provide that to you as it keeps the sensitive data safe and secure. SSL is a symbol of trust for any website user. SSL ensures that the website data doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.

A web application firewall provides more security and keeps your website safe from amateur cyber-attacks. Most web host solutions providers do come up with varieties of security plans for you to choose from and having a robust firewall is one of them. To get the best advice on choosing the right web host, you can visit hostingfoundry.com. A strong firewall will also stand against DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks that flood the site with overwhelming traffic making it unavailable to the users.

4) Malware detection/removal

Malware protection also features in a good web host’s security features. Malware detection and removal are qualities that a web host should flag to the client so that their website remains protected from malware attacks. Regular scans of all the files on the server must be in place and the clients must get a report of these scans according to the security policy.

5) Plugins and updates

You need to be careful before installing any plugins and related apps. You must check the number of previous installs, its age and updates before aligning them to your systems. Only go for that software which is from trustworthy sources so that your website stays away from malicious hacks.

Examine how often does the software update and is it providing security features designed to fight the more advanced form of viruses. Your content management systems need to stay abreast with the latest updates so as to stop any infectious access to the servers.

6) Backups

Backup of files and data in an offline facility is a must for big websites, especially those which tackle heavy transactional data and e-commerce. If you take frequent backups it will ensure that the latest content remains on the website in spite of a server failure. To add an extra layer of protection over this backed-up data, you can store them in an encrypted form.

7) Secure Shell and SFTP

Secure Socket Shell (SSH) is a cryptographic network protocol that provides a safely encrypted information flow between the remote machines and high-end technicians. So if you have a command line to the server, SSH protection is an added protection. Secure File Transaction Protocol (SFTP) examines the transfer of files from one folder to another location and implements this for password protecting the file.

Look for a web host that provides you with the above necessary security features and you’ll realize that you’ve made a good deal as your website and business remains safe online.



