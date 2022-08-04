7 best movies with Brad Pitt (7 worst) according to IMDb

Brad Pitt has a long and impressive film career. From the very beginning in the late 1980s to the incredibly high heights now, Pitt has starred in many films, and many of them are simply brilliant. In fact, in some of the best films of all time, Pitt plays a major role. Of course, there are a few people at the other end of the spectrum who lack some of the qualities that Brad Pitt is usually associated with.

Updated by Colin McCormick on August 4, 2022: Brad Pitt returns to the cinema with his latest role in the wild action movie “High-Speed Train”. This film is just the latest addition to Pitt’s amazing career, in which there are several truly iconic films that fans have fallen in love with. Of course, there are less popular films in Pitt’s career that he is likely to forget about. And with such a long career, fans can see even more of Pitt’s best films, as well as his worst.

The best movies with Brad Pitt

Real Romance (1993) — 7.9

Available for rental on Apple TV

Although Pitt is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, he has made it clear that he can be just as effective in small roles. “True Romance” is a great example of this, as Pitt appears in a small but memorable role in a crime story written by Quentin Tarantino.

The film revolves around Clarence and Alabama, a young couple who are desperately in love and on the run from dangerous gangsters. While the star-studded cast shows great performances, Pitt outshines everyone as the useless stone roommate of one of the main characters.

Twelve Monkeys (1995) – 8,0

Available on Max Go

Pitt received his first Oscar nomination for his role against the font in the surreal sci-fi film “Twelve Monkeys.” The action takes place in the future after the virus has destroyed most of humanity, Bruce Willis plays a criminal who is sent to the past to find out the origin of the virus. Pitt plays a psychiatric hospital patient who may be connected to the escape.

Director Terry Gilliam fills the film with a strange and compelling feeling, telling this story with many exciting twists. It’s an exciting journey leading to a brilliant finale where everything goes back to normal.

12 years a slave (2013) — 8.1

Available on HBO, HBO Max and DIRECTV.

The winner of the Best Film nomination “12 Years a Slave” tells the heartbreaking true story of Solomon Northrup. Although he lived as a free man in the North, Northrup was abducted from his family and sold into slavery in the South. Pitt produced the film and played a small role of a Canadian carpenter who learns the story of Northrup.

The brutality and inhumanity of the story make this film very hard to watch, but it’s also an amazing cinematic achievement. The film was a great success with critics and clearly had a lasting impact on many viewers.

Jerk (2000) – 8.3

Available on Netflix

Brad Pitt has the best role in Big Grip, Guy Ritchie’s crime comedy, in which the story of a stolen diamond is combined with the story of how a boxing promoter fights a gangster.

With a huge cast surrounding him, Pitt does a great job of claiming a prominent role: a traveling Irish boxer, a role fans might not expect given the rest of his filmography. He copes with his role perfectly, practically overshadowing every scene with his comically incomprehensible accent.

Inglourious Bastards (2009) — 8,3

Available on TNT, TBS and DIRECTV

“Inglourious Bastards” is one of Tarantino’s best works — an incredible alternative story about an assassination attempt on a Nazi leader. Pitt plays Aldo Reina, the leader of a group of soldiers on one of the assassination missions.

It was, by right, Tarantino’s highest-grossing film at the time of its release and is still considered one of the greatest films of the 2000s. Pitt plays hilariously, and the Oscar-winning role of Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa has already become a cult.

Se7en (1995) – 8,6

Available on Netflix

Pitt’s first collaboration with director David Fincher was the dark thriller “Seven”. Pitt and Morgan Freeman play detectives investigating a series of murders related to the seven deadly sins. Their hunt for the killer leads the men to unexpectedly dark places.

The dark tone and terrible sequence make the film somewhat difficult to watch for some viewers. Nevertheless, the performance and direction make it exciting right up to the unforgettable final scene of the thriller.

Fight Club (1999) — 8,8

Available for rental on Apple TV

The film “Pitt’s Fight Club” not only received the highest rating, but was also recognized as one of the best films of all time by IMDb. Edward Norton plays an aimless man who meets a mysterious stranger named Tyler Durden (Pitt), and together they create an underground fighting society that turns into something more.

Once again, the brilliant style of director David Fincher turns the film into an exciting adventure.