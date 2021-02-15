7 animes similar Demon Slayer to see as soon as possible

The anime Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba, in the original) has several interesting elements in its narrative that make even the most dispersed viewer anxious about what will happen – after all, the plot is full of extraordinary adventures and full of scary demons.

In addition to having a magical plot that mixes with a story of revenge, the production created by Koyoharu Gotoge has extremely captivating characters that deserve to be followed on their journey.

In this list, discover other anime similar to Demon Slayer to see as soon as possible!

Check out:

7. Goblin Slayer

With the same mystical charge wrapped in his plot, Goblin Slayer bet on a world of fantasies in which the protagonists are tasked with exterminating all the goblins in the world, facing them occasionally with great determination and posture.

With only one season released so far – quite controversial, by the way – the anime has several shocking scenes of violence.

What draws attention in the episodes is the way the characters, with quite different personalities, manage to face their main fears for the common good. But be warned: there is so much blood during the battles that the broadcaster started posting content notices before the episodes aired.

6. Kekkaishi

Another anime that also brings up a powerful and evil entity is Kekkaishi. The plot features two childhood friends whose main objective is to destroy all evil creatures that invade the human kingdom from time to time. As the story progresses, they discover that they are heirs to the Hazama clan and have supernatural abilities just like their ancestors.

5. Attack on Titan

This is one of the most popular animes of recent years and takes place in a dystopian alternative reality, in which giant anthropomorphic creatures known as Titans are capable of wreaking havoc.

To fight them, Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert enlist in a kind of army to train their skills against the Titans. Despite the incredible battles that are seen throughout the episodes, there is a rather impressive dramatic charge that permeates the entire series.

4. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood consists of 64 exciting episodes. The saga of the Elric brothers in search of answers to the most varied mysteries of alchemy guides viewers on a profoundly exuberant adventure.

In the plot, we meet Edward and Alphonse Elric, who perform a magical ritual to bring their dead mother to life. However, some things get out of control and everything they knew ends up being transformed.

3. Claymore

This electrifying anime takes place on a medieval island where the population is under constant threat from shape-shifting demons to devour human beings. With this, a group develops a strategy to kill them without leaving a trace, creating hybrid beings known as claymore.

In this context, viewers meet Clare, a claymore, who is sent to help Raki, a boy from a village who had his whole family devoured by demons.

2. Blue Exorcist

Among so many stories filled with evil supernatural entities, there is also Blue Exorcist, which tells the story of Rin Okumura, a teenager who at one point in his life discovers that he is the son of Satan.

With this new information, the boy decides to become an exorcist in order to defeat all the dangerous demons that prowl his daily life.

But as this is not an easy task, Rin enrolls in a school of exorcists, where he will develop all his skills to achieve his goals. The anime can be watched on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

1. Inuyasha

Closing the list, we have one of the most engaging anime ever released so far. This is InuYasha, created by Rumiko Takahashi.

The story takes place in a remote Japan, in which there are several youkai – evil demons that do everything to obtain more power. In this scenario, viewers watch an impressive love story that transcends time.

InuYasha, the main character, is sealed in a tree by his beloved Kikyou after a misunderstanding involving the infamous jewel of four souls. Years later, he is released by Kagome – who comes from the future -, the reincarnation of Inuyasha’s old passion. The anime is available on Amazon Prime Video.