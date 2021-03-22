7 altcoins to watch this week! here are details

The seven altcoins we focused on for the week of March 22-28 were Crypto.com, IOTA, ECOMI, KAVA, BiTrue Coin, TrustSwap and SakeSwap, respectively.

Altcoin news to follow this week

Crypto.com (CRO)

Opening price of the week *: $ 0.222

News this week: Crypto currency exchange Crypto.com will launch its own blockchain network under the name Crypto.org on March 25.

Why to follow it: CRO, the exchange’s own crypto money, will be moved to Crypto.org on this date.

IOTA (MIOTA)

Opening price of the week: $ 1.44.

News this week: The IOTA Foundation can launch the digital wallet called Firefly, which has been developed for several months, this week.

Why to follow it: The IOTA Foundation announced Firefly in November 2020. The features of the wallet, which is expected to be faster compared to the Trinity, will be learned through the weekday announcements. In the statement made for now, Firefly is defined as “the entry point to IOTA’s new ecosystem”.

ECOMI (OMI)

Opening price of the week: $ 0.010

This week’s news: ECOMI (OMI) is preparing to be listed on Uniswap, one of the decentralized exchanges, on March 24.

Why to follow it: The news that ECOMI will be listed on Uniswap, it was learned on March 17th. The OMI price has risen by 225% in the past five days. The token is currently listed on two exchanges, BitMax and BitForex.

Kava.io (KAVA)

Opening price of the week: $ 5.88

News this week: The KAVA team is preparing to switch to the KAVA 5.1 version on March 24. The update proposal submitted to the voting is getting full support for now.

Why follow up: Kava will integrate HARD’s money market protocol after the update. Initially, BNB, BTCB, BUSD, HARD, KAVA, USDX and XRPB markets will be opened, but only BNB can be borrowed. Another thing expected to come with the update is the addition of USDX to the price stream.

BiTrue Coin (BTR), TrustSwap (SWAP) and SakeSwap (SAKE)