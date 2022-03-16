7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Occurred in Japan

A great earthquake occurred in Japan. After the earthquake, experts issued a tsunami warning. A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the northeastern coast of Japan.

For Japan, where there were moments of fear due to the severe shaking, the authorities warned that a tsunami could occur following the earthquake.

1 meter high tsunami warning

Live cam captures shaking as strong earthquake hits Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/8eF0tcVOdl — Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) March 16, 2022

In the statement made by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), it was stated that an earthquake of 7.3 magnitude occurred at a depth of 60 kilometers at 23:36 local time in the northeast of Miyagi and Fukushima provinces. While no casualties were reported due to the earthquake, the JMA issued a 1 meter high tsunami warning for both states.

People living in Japan shared the moment of the earthquake on social media