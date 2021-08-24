6G: Scientists Set New Data Transmission Range Record

When the Chinese Long March 6 rocket took off in November 2020, it took on board the world’s first 6G satellite, as we reported here at TecMundo. Although touted as a great achievement, in practice no 6G transmission had been made until earlier this year, when a partnership between Nokia and Turk Telekom (in March) and Samsung (in June) carried out experiments that reached speeds of 4 .5 Gbps and 6.2 Gbps, respectively.

Now, it’s up to another South Korean company, LG Electronics, to break a new record for real transmission in 6G. According to the electronics manufacturer’s blog, a partnership with the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz (HHI) and Fraunhofer Institutes for Applied Solid State Physics (IAF), both from Germany, allowed the transmission of a signal in the 155 to 175 GHz band on the day August 13.

The feat consisted of transmitting a signal from the HHI building to the Berlin Institute of Technology at a distance of 100 meters. Although the record may seem unimportant, given that the two buildings are neighbors, what was at stake was the operation of state-of-the-art technology that works very well in laboratories, but still has power loss limitations in practice.

Until then, the longest range of a 6G transmission had been achieved by Samsung — 50 feet (or just over 15 meters away). LG did not say how fast the new 6G transmission had reached.

Problems for the effective deployment of 6G

When a 6G data transmission is implemented, one of the great differentials of the new technology, its ultra speed, ends up becoming its main limitation, as the ultra-fast terahertz spectrum used has a short range and presents power loss during transmission and reception between the antennas.

According to the South Korean company’s blog, these limitations were circumvented through the construction of a power amplifier developed through the LG/Fraunhofer HHI7Fraunhofer IAF partnership, which managed to generate a stable signal in ultra-wideband frequency. In addition, LG has also been successful in adaptive beamforming technology, which changes the signal direction as the channel and receiver position changes.

Although LG Electronics’ experience has been successful, it is important to remember that the 6G standard in a minimally stable version will only be available, according to the company, in 2025.