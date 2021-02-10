643 people died in the last 24 hours from Covid-19 in Spain

In the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic in Spain, it was reported that 643 people died in the last 24 hours and 18 thousand 114 new cases were detected.

According to the statement made by the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths from Covid-19 increased to 63 thousand 704 with an increase of 643 from yesterday to today.

The total number of cases reached 3 million 23 thousand 601 with an increase of 18 thousand 114.

The average number of Covid-19 cases detected in every 100 thousand people across the country continued its downward trend, from 890 two weeks ago to 584 as of today.

In Spain, approximately 2 million 300 thousand people have had the first dose and 900 thousand people have had the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

In Spain , which has been implementing a state of emergency ( state of emergency) across the country since October 25, the existing measures were gradually expanded from the beginning of January , with the initiative of local governments .

While the start of the night curfew in most of the country was delayed, free movement restrictions applied in places where the epidemic was intense were also increased.

Although some autonomous administrations close bars, restaurants and shopping centers, others impose restrictions on working hours, these measures seem to be loosened from time to time due to economic concerns.