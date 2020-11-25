61% of consumers are unaware of the LGPD

A survey conducted by the software search and comparison platform Capterra reveals that 61% of consumers are unaware of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), even though it came into force just over a month ago. In addition, for 72% of respondents, companies are not fully prepared to meet customer demands as provided by law.

Although not very familiar with the subject, the survey indicates, most participants believe that the application of new rules for the collection and treatment of users’ personal data, such as name, ID and CPF, will be complicated – which is not exactly a novelty. after all, according to another survey released by Capterra in March, a quarter of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) said they did not know the LGPD.

Still according to the study, currently, the concern of consumers with the topic is low, since only 29% of the interviewees affirm that they have already contacted a company for topics related to their personal data, the majority before the law came into force.

“The survey numbers show a consumer still not very attentive to the value of the data he provides to companies. When introduced to the LGPD concepts, however, the interviewees are interested in taking care and watching more closely the information they provide”, highlights Lucca Rossi, analyst responsible for the survey.

Optimism in sight

Among the obligations stipulated by the LGPD are the need for companies to confirm to users that their data is being processed, to facilitate access to information and to allow possible exclusions. As a result, a large part of the public believes that the new rules will increase consumer awareness about the manipulation of their data.

Finally, the law brings optimism regarding the behavior of both companies and consumers, since most intend to pay more attention to the subject from now on. 84% believe that companies will start handling data more responsibly.



