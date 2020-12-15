6-Year-Old Spends $ 16,000 on App Store Game

A six-year-old spent $ 16,000 on Sega’s popular game Sonic Forces on the App Store. The boy named George Johnson’s love for Sonic Forces ended when his mother controlled in-app purchases.

Jessica Johnson, a real estate broker in the US state of Connecticut, said that her six-year-old son’s iPad shopping spree happened in July, but she only realized what was happening a few days ago.

According to the New York Post: “George purchased add-on boosters starting from $ 1.99 red rings up to $ 99.99 gold rings; this gave him access to new characters and more speed, at a time spending hundreds of dollars. ”

Google and Amazon, as well as Apple, have been the subject of controversy for several years, as they did not take adequate measures to prevent children from taking unauthorized shopping trips to app stores. Both companies have implemented a series of measures that have resulted in a drastic reduction in such incidents throughout the process.

“Frankly, I wouldn’t have allowed my six-year-old to pay around $ 20,000 for virtual gold rings,” said Jessica Johnson, the mother of the 6-year-old.

Jessica called her bank the first time she saw several transactions worth hundreds of dollars each on her account, but said they didn’t mention that they were linked to a game. With payment requests still ongoing, George’s mother later filed a fraud lawsuit against her bank and was told to contact Apple.

An Apple representative went through a detailed list of all charges and realized that George was behind the payments. It is unclear whether Apple will refund the $ 16,000 in-app payment.



