6 Ways To Go Offline On WhatsApp (Not Appear Online)

Since the beginning of the exchange of messages, WhatsApp has leveraged our conversations by allowing the exchange of audios and videos, in addition to including calls and even payments. Despite the ease and agility, WhatsApp also raised the debate about a new form of control over its users and distrust of privacy offered by the tool.

By default, every time you access the app, your contacts will be able to see in the conversation window that you are online. So far, there is no option to hide this completely with the tool’s own settings, but there are applications, extensions and some tips that can make its use more discreet for other users.

1. Settings for not appearing online on WhatsApp

One way out of not appearing online on your WhatsApp is by selecting notifications and responses directly through shortcuts, that is, if you can respond to messages through the fields available in the notifications, you won’t have to open the app and, consequently, the online status will not appear.

On Android phones, you can check through your WhatsApp’s “Settings” menu and select “Notifications”. Then enable the “High priority notifications” option. This way, incoming messages will appear at the top of the screen and you can reply to them in the same box.

On the iPhone, this same setting is available in the “Notifications” menu, where you choose “In-App Notifications”. Thus, it will be possible to opt for banners or alerts that allow reading and replying to messages without having to open WhatsApp.

2. How to use Airplane Mode to not appear online on WhatsApp

If you prefer to open the app to see all messages with peace of mind, another way to not appear online on WhatsApp is activating the “Airplane Mode” of your cell phone. This option disables data usage via Wi-Fi and mobile network, leaving the smartphone without internet access.

Despite not receiving new messages, the application is down and cannot identify your use and, consequently, if you are online, typing or other information that delivers that you are active.

3. Google Chrome extension to withdraw WhatsApp online

For those who use the web version of WhatsApp, Google Chrome has an extension with numerous settings and, among them, suppress the user’s online status.

WA Web Plus For WhatsApp is available for download from the Google Chrome Web Store and, once installed, offers options to disable the online status and also the ‘typing’ message. To use, simply refresh the page after setup to load the changes.

The extension offers even more options, such as blurring messages on the screen to ensure privacy, recovering deleted messages and providing a report with usage information. This option is also available for WhatsApp Business.

4. Apps to hide WhatsApp online status

For Android users there are other apps that can completely hide their online status and make the tool easier to use.

Flychat

Flychat connects with your other messaging apps and displays chat notifications in balloons on the screen. That way you don’t have the need to open the app and consequently your contacts won’t know you’re online. This option is free, but offers in-app purchases.

Unseen

Similar to Flychat, Unseen allows you to reply to messages without appearing “online” in your status. It also has the option to reply directly to notifications, but it allows replying directly on the screen of messaging applications, such as WhatsApp. It’s free, but you have the option to make in-app purchases.

5. Is it safe to use WhatsApp GB apk to take online status?

In addition to the Android options that are available on the Google Web Store, there is also WhatsApp GB, an APK file that can be installed on your device. The use of this application is not recommended as it does not pass the store’s security checks that guarantee the use of your smartphone without damage.

To use it, you need to search the name on Google, download and transfer the file to your cell phone for installation. This APK will appear in your own WhatsApp, in the menu, with the option “WhatsApp GB”. By clicking on it, just activate the option “Hide last seen” which hides this message and also the option “typing”.

6. Other options for going offline

In addition to offering the message that the contact is online, WhatsApp also has the information “Last seen”, which gives the time of viewing the application and can be delivered when it is active. To disable the “Last Seen” information you can change the privacy settings in whatsApp itself:

iOS: Click on “Settings” followed by “Account” and then “Privacy”. The screen will have the option “Last Seen” and you must select “Nobody”.

Android: Access “Menu” (three dots), then click on “Settings” go to “Account” and access the “Privacy” area. In this menu it will also have the option of “Last Seen” and you can select “Nobody”.

