6 video editors you should give a chance in 2021

You may need a converter for when you want to transcode videos to be played on iPhone, TVs, PS4 or other devices, or use them in a specific editor or media player. There are hundreds of converters out there. Some are fast, some support countless file formats and others may not compromise on quality. We carefully selected and assembled a list of six video conversion software that you can get right now. Most are free to use on Windows 10/8/7, macOS, Linux or the web.

1. VideoProc

Operating system: Windows and macOS

VideoProc is a great video converter software for Windows 10/8/7 and all recent versions of macOS computers. It is capable of converting any of the more than 370 media formats according to your preference in relation to about 420 output formats. That is, you can use it to convert MKV to MP4, MOV to MP4 / MPEG, YouTube to WAV, MP4 to MP3, MP4 to AVI / WMV, H264 to H265 and even DVDs to digital with just one click.

Thanks to support for level 3 GPU acceleration, hyper-threading, AMD “3DNow” technology and the ability to intelligently switch between All-I (intraframe) and IPB (interframe) compression during conversion, VideoProc is the epitome fast speed and low CPU footprint. Do not worry about the loss of quality if you are using the VideoProc video converter. It applies the latest high entropy x265 codec, which allows you to retain 99% of the original image quality while compressing 90% of the size. Thus, people who want to convert video to free up space will also benefit greatly from this converter.

Download VideoProc

2. HandBrake

Operating system: Windows, macOS and Linux

A free video converter currently available is HandBrake. This is a professional program that can produce videos of various formats (MP4, MKV, AVI, TS, M2TS), as well as digitize Blu-ray and DVDs to MKV, MP4 and Webm formats. It provides beginners with presets for quick conversion, but still comes with numerous options for advanced users to customize the video bit rate, frame rate, resolution and other properties.

The support of modern GPU encoding is a great advantage, as it can speed up the entire conversion process at speed two to three times faster than real-time playback. And the adopted x265 encoding allows HandBrake to generate high quality videos without taking up large storage space. It is a multiplatform and open source video converter, which means that you can use HandBrake on Windows, Mac and Lux ​​and get access to all the amazing features without having to pay for it.

Download HandBrake

3. VLC Media Player

Operating system: Windows, macOS and Linux

Did you know that you may already have a free, quality video converter installed on your computer? Its name is VLC Media Player. Most of us know this program as a free media player developed by VideoLan, capable of playing a variety of media, including some videos that are unrecognizable on other players. But few know that VLC is a versatile video converter that can convert batches to HEVC, VC-D, VP3 / VP5 / VP6 / VP8, WMV, DVD, MPEG-1/2 and a multitude of codecs, regardless of the formats of container.

However, as VLC is primarily media player software that functions as a functional converter, compared to professional converters, VLC has limited output format support and presets.

Download VLC Media Player

4. Adobe Media Encoder

Operating system: Windows and macOS

Adobe Media Encoder is a high quality paid video converter. It is capable of converting almost all existing video codecs, so there is no concern for them when using this converter to transcode or remix video files. In addition, it allows dynamic linking with Adobe series products. This is extremely convenient for editing specialists who need to perfect a large number of videos that come in different codecs.

People who have worked with Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop or other tools in the large Adobe family should have no trouble mastering Adobe Media Encoder. However, it is very likely that it will be a long trial-and-error process for beginners to learn all of its additional features, requiring a dive into the obscure codec terminologies before successfully converting the first video. Adobe Media Encoder is not for any computer, as it works only on robust machines and uses large memory and CPU for the entire decoding and encoding process and therefore can leave your others

paralyzed processes.

Download Adobe Media Encoder

5. Freemake Video Converter

Operating system: Windows

Freemake Video Converter is a video transcoder program for beginners and runs on Windows. It has a well-optimized interface that makes all the necessary conversion features visible to your users. With Freemake Video Converter, you can copy DVD to MP4, transform videos from more than 40 different codecs into another format to make it compatible with iPod, iPad, Nokia, BlackBerry, Xbox, Sony, etc. And the whole process can be extremely easy to do with ready device presets.

It is worth mentioning that Freemake Video Converter does not support 4K UHD videos, which are now everywhere. If you intend to convert a 4K video to another format using Freemake Video Converter, you will have to sacrifice resolutions, as the highest resolution that Freemake Video Converter can export is 2160 x 2160p.

Download the Freemake video converter

6. MPEG Streamclip

Operating system: Windows and macOS

MPEG Streamclip is one of the oldest video converters, which can be seen in the 80’s interface style, few output options and limited editing capabilities. It supports ripping and converting DVDs. The most used formats, such as MOV and MP4, are also supported by this free video converter. However, in terms of output format, QuickTime MOV, DV, AV1 / DivX and MPEG-4 videos are the only options to choose from. In addition, there is no possibility to convert videos to HEVC, AV1, VP8 or other high compression codecs.

It is worth mentioning that the MPEG Streamclip converter exports videos only in 16: 9 or 4: 3 format. Users who want to convert video for posting on social media like Facebook and Instagram are advised to choose another software of the type, as these platforms favor square media 1: 1.

Download MPEG Streamclip

Each program has pros and cons with respect to the supported file formats, output quality, conversion speed and so on. What is your favorite video converter? Leave your opinion in the comments!



