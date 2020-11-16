6 Tips From Billie Eilish To Find Your True Power

These tips from Billie Eilish will fill you with good vibes and change your perspective on life, the writer has had many experiences in her young age, so her messages are very clear and special.

Billie Eilish has managed to break out her career in a very short time, since her debut with the successful single ‘Ocen Eyes’ she secured her place within the music industry, the singer was exposed to criticism from a very young age, so she learned to deal with the situation.

Through social networks and digital platforms, the American singer brings her voice to thousands of fans, they feel connected by her sincere lyrics and her music that usually has various styles.

Billie Eilish is inspired by her own experiences to compose, it is a form of catharsis, so the themes that characterize her work are disorders such as depression, love and the uncertainty of the future.

This time we bring you some lessons and tips from Billie Eilish to define self-esteem, so that her fans are not afraid to show themselves as they really are, overcoming difficult moments and finding their own value.

Self esteem

In an interview, Billie Eilish said that a tip to maintain your self-esteem is to determine it yourself, to know your real value, because if you think that you are not worth it that will ruin the perspective you have of yourself.

Feminine power

Billie Eilish advised women that the only thing that should matter to them is what they think themselves, since the opinions of other people do not fit within the mind of someone who has self-esteem.

Enjoy the moment

Mel C, a member of the Spice Girls told Billie Eilish that it was important to live each moment, savor it to enjoy it now and in the future, this is one of the tips that the singer always puts into practice.

Mental diseases

Billie Eilish has dealt with depression, it is difficult for a girl her age to be famous, so she always talks about it to raise awareness and make the public look at these conditions with different eyes.

Show yourself natural

Billie Eilish broke the stereotype of pop stars, proposing a new aesthetic where fans are hooked with music and not with the physical, showing that the wealth of an artist goes beyond their appearance.

Believe in yourself

The ‘No Time To Die’ singer learned that even if the whole world doesn’t believe in you, if you put in your best effort, you can show everyone that you can shine, just like she does.

If you are a fan of the young GRAMMY winner, we invite you to visit: Where does Billie Eilish live? Meet the singer’s house



