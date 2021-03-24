6 tips for professionals looking for IT vacancies

With growth of 310% in Brazil in 2020, according to data from Valor Investe, vacancies for Information Technology (IT) have been irreversibly boosted in the market since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, with growth of 1.2% and opening of 70 thousand positions per year due to the need to expand the activities of companies and professionals in the home office and remote work regime – which require investments in IT.

The evaluation is by specialist Christina Curcio, doctor and master in Technology and founder of Icon Talent, a company that selects talents and performs selection processes for clients in all segments. With 23 years of experience in IT, she lists below six essential tips for those looking for a place in the market.

1) Attractive profile and updated curriculum

Many IT professionals wonder what makes their profile more attractive on social media for recruiters. First, you need to maintain an updated portfolio of projects, as well as your resume and LinkedIn profile.

Up-to-date data also includes contacts and professional references, to facilitate the search for those who are recruiting on specialized sites. In addition, objectivity in the description of the desired activities and positions, with details of the courses, certifications, languages ​​and professional experiences, in addition to the average salary claim, are valuable tips. It is important that the candidate “open to work”, in search of new job opportunities, update his professional information and share his contact number.

2) Search for the best vacancies

The candidate must always evaluate the best opportunities, listing the companies and positions of interest.

Do not register in any vacancy, nor waste your time

Search for recruitment and selection professionals and send your updated resume to vacancies that you know are open. In addition, always list the vacancies for which you have applied. Unfortunately, some companies create “fakes profiles” of vacancies in search of a resume bank. Always search the websites of companies that have updated positions on their sites.

3) Outside the comfort zone

For those who do not have much experience in the IT area, the tip is to reinforce the training and communication aspects. Focus your efforts on knowing beyond the IT area. Participate in events and conferences courses on market technologies, take courses on these technologies, study English and have excellent Portuguese.

Develop a portfolio of projects, always study and leave the comfort zone. Don’t be afraid to sell yourself as a professional, and proactively introduce yourself to recruiters.

4) Soft skills on the rise

Investing in so-called soft skills is fundamental for the professional’s personal and emotional side, enhancing the team relationship that reflects in the delivery of jobs.

A more balanced professional is able to establish priorities, reinforce his strengths, minimize his weaknesses and not be easily shaken by the daily pressures and conflicts.

In addition to teamwork and emotional intelligence, rising softs skills include:

Creativity, communication, flexibility, adaptability, autonomy, dynamism, resilience, proactivity, problem solving, critical sense, leadership and ownership

5) Study a foreign language

Today with the formalization of remote work, many opportunities are being opened by Brazil and mainly in other countries. The need to speak English or Spanish is more than a reality.

Even if you do not have fluent English, it is important that the candidate is able to have good communication and, when conducting an interview, do not be ashamed of not knowing one or the other sentence.

Assessors often observe the candidate’s application and dedication when trying to do the interview in English

It is normal for languages, when not spoken or practiced, to be forgotten by professionals. So don’t be ashamed and try hard, as this is taken into account by recruiters. It is normal for many candidates to be nervous when doing an interview in another language. So relax, train and continue your studies!

6) What not to do in a selection process

Speaking badly about the companies you worked for

Incomplete or outdated curriculum

Failing to deliver the technical test or delaying delivery

Delay or unpreparedness for the interview

Increase your knowledge about a technology

Lack of emotional control during the interview

Not having practice in the language described in the curriculum

Lack of professional references

Vague or very long responses

Different salary claim in the interview