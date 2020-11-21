6 Supernatural-like series to watch after the series ends

This Thursday (19), the public said goodbye to Supernatural after 15 years of macabre stories, a certain acid humor and extremely captivating characters. The CW’s supernatural horror series has had several remarkable moments throughout its seasons and episodes filled with exciting conflicts.

Supernatural featured the protagonists of the Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean, played, respectively, by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. The cast also featured Misha Collins, Mark Sheppard and Alexander Calvert.

So, if you are already longing for the unbridled search for demons, macabre events and other scary beings, we have prepared a list with equally interesting indications that, to some extent, are similar to Supernatural.

See 6 series similar to Supernatural.

1. X file

Needless to say, The X-Files walked so that Supernatural could run. Launched in the 1990s, the series starring Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny addressed strange and somewhat macabre events involving investigations of extraordinary and unexplained cases, often unsolved. And with each new episode, the audience was surprised by what was presented.

Over 11 seasons, distributed in 2 different moments – 1993 to 2002 and then 2016 to 2018 -, the X-Files has entered history and continues its legacy to the present day, directly influencing several screenwriters. The series is available on Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video.

2. Fringe

If you are a regular fan of Supernatural, you shouldn’t miss Fringe. The production had J. J. Abrams behind most of the episodes and had a very interesting atmosphere to be watched over its 5 seasons.

Like the X-Files, the series addresses a small investigative team looking for answers related to cases involving supernatural phenomena.

What comes closest to Supernatural are the interpersonal conflicts and family relationships that are fundamental. Fringe can be watched on Globoplay streaming.

3. Grimm

Several mythological and even weird creatures can be found in this NBC series. Fantasy elements abound here, as well as conflicts between the characters developed in a unique way. The good aspects that Supernatural has cultivated over the years can also be seen in Grimm, with its strong and fun protagonists.

The series, which has 6 seasons, has almost been canceled a few times, but fans have managed to prevent this from happening. With that, they ensured that the production completed its saga with 123 episodes.

4. Crazyhead

Moving a little away from the seriousness and the dramatic charge contained in some episodes of Supernatural, the British comedy Crazyhead is an excellent choice for those who like to see electrifying hunts to the most diverse demons.

Netflix’s original production brings up two protagonists who, little by little, become allies and face other dilemmas pertinent to age.

There are only 6 episodes that can amuse anyone looking for something new to watch.

5. October Faction

Many people believe that this is the “official version” of Netflix for Supernatural. The series is based on the homonymous comics of Steve Niles and Damien Worm and brought in their episodes a lot of adrenaline involving exotic supernatural creatures and monsters of the most varied types.

The plot focuses on a monster hunter couple who return with their children to their hometown. There, they need to create a new identity, but obviously they end up getting involved in a mysterious and rather macabre case. Do not waste time and go watch, as the 10 episodes of the 1st season are available on Netflix to be marathoned.

6. Wynonna Earp

The Winchester brothers have done incredible things over the seasons as hunters of supernatural things. And the Wynonna Earp series brings up two sisters who basically do the same, as well as giving a certain focus to their relationships. This production bets on the development of the supernatural in a unique way and also addresses the strength of family ties.

It is surprising, moving and interesting. It’s a great choice to check out after the end of The CW series.



