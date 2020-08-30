6 series similar to The Society to see after cancellation

Netflix announced last week the cancellation of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, two teen series highly acclaimed by fans. According to the platform, the budget was one of the main reasons why the series was not renewed, regardless of the audience. Now, fans ask themselves: what to watch on the streaming platform?

It was with this in mind that we prepared a list of nominations for you to watch in this quarantine! Let’s check it out?

See 6 similar series to The Society to watch on Netflix:

The Order

The Order is a teen series that tells the story of a secret witchcraft society. The main characters immerse themselves in a universe full of adventures and dangers while trying to deal with the adversities of the college. So far, two seasons have been made available by Netflix.

You

Starring Penn Badgley, also known as The Gossip Girl, You is a series similar to The Society because of all the suspense. In the plot, Joe is a stalker who falls in love with Becky, an ordinary girl, and begins to control his whole life so that they stay together. It is worth marathoning!

13 Reasons Why

There is no doubt that 13 Reasons Why is one of the most acclaimed teen series on the streaming platform. Adapted from the book of the same name by Jay Asher, the series follows high school teenagers dealing with very serious issues, such as bullying, physical abuse and suicide. Precisely because it addresses such important themes throughout its 4 seasons already available, the series is extremely relevant.

Stranger Things

Mystery, suspense and supernatural are some of the ingredients that make Stranger Things one of the most similar series to The Society. Eleven, Max, Dustin and their friends get involved in secret US government projects, releasing hideous creatures and, well … strange things!

Although the fourth season of the series has already been confirmed, so far, there is no preview of the premiere of the new episodes.

Sex Education

Sex Education won over teen audiences faster than expected. After all, the series addresses important topics while bringing a lot of romance and comedy to the streaming platform. Regardless of your favorite type of series, you will definitely love to follow the trajectory of Otis, Maeve and Eric as they discover themselves as teenagers and better understand their sexualities.

The OA

Finally, we must mention The OA (acronym for Original Angel). In this series very similar to The Society, Prairie is a blind young woman who disappears and returns after 7 years. Most suspicious of all: now, she has perfect vision and remembers very little of the past. So all the thriller suspense is worth the marathon.

So, what did you think of the list of series similar to The Society? Tell us!



