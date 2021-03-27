6 series similar to Sky Rojo for action series fans

Sky Rojo has just arrived on Netflix. The series premiered on Friday (19) and is from the same creators of La Casa de Papel. The cast has the participation of Veronica Sanchez, Lali Espposto and Miguel Ángel Silvestre in the main roles. Throughout the 8 episodes of the plot, viewers follow the saga of 3 sex workers who try to escape the henchmen of their pimp after an incident.

With a lot of action and adrenaline, Sky Rojo has already conquered many fans on the streaming platform, being in the Top Ten of several countries after its launch. Therefore, if you have already finished marathon the series and are looking for other productions to be entertained, we have prepared a list with equally interesting indications.

Then check out six series similar to Sky Rojo!

6. La Promessa

In La Promesa, which debuted in 2013, 3 women are deceived, used and abused in a prostitution scheme.

Over the course of the series, of just one season, we can follow the characters developed in a context of extreme shame and humiliation, making every effort to get out of degradation. La Promesa is similar to Sky Rojo in its dramatic plot, as well as in the characters’ determination to achieve a better life.

5. Baby

Baby is an Italian TV series produced directly for Netflix. Based on a true story, the drama follows two teenage girls, Chiara (Benedetta Porcaroli) and Ludovica (Alice Pagani), who live in an upscale neighborhood of Rome and immerse themselves in prostitution in search of independence and self-discovery.

Gradually, the series is bringing viewers closer to the personal issues and problems of each of the characters. The 3rd and final season came to streaming in September 2020. In the cast, there are still Brando Pacitto and Mirko Trovato.

4. The Operators

The Spanish series debuted on Netflix in 2017, telling the story of 4 young people who join a telecommunications company in the 1920s.

Lidia (Blanca Suárez), Angeles (Maggie Civantos), Carlota (Ana Fernández García) and Marga (Nadia de Santiago Cape) have different motives and stories, but form a deep bond in search of their independence – at a time when women they had to fight for their basic rights. The series was well accepted by the public and ended in the 5th season, launched in 2020.

3. The Deuce

The Deuce takes audiences to New York City from the 1970s and 1980s, a time when the porn industry experienced a grand rise. The production features the life of a sex worker who ends up joining the porn industry.

The exposure of this business model and its effects on people are similar to Sky Rojo’s narrative. Both series are presented as an attempt to show the insides of a decadent society. The cast includes James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. The series is available on HBO GO.

2. Good Girls

The first three seasons of Good Girls are available on Netflix. In the plot, three women make the decision to rob a market after realizing the great financial problem that exists in their lives.

From this, viewers follow the repercussions of the characters’ acts, who try at all costs to regain their control and independence. The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Marietta Sangai Sirleaf.

1. Big Little Liars

Originally broadcast by HBO, the series is based on the best-selling eponymous by Liane Moriarty and tells the story of five women – originally the series was planned with a miniseries, which featured only three protagonists – whose lives connect in an unexpected way from a crime.

In the meantime, we know the secrets and intimacies of families considered exemplary. The production deals with current issues in a delicate way and is strongly based on female empowerment. Cast names include Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.