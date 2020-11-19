6 Photos of Red Velvet’s Joy You Can Easily Recreate

Learn about Joy’s best posing secrets, the Red Velvet member will be the perfect inspiration to create your own photos.

K-pop giants often reveal spectacular photos, upload selfies in fantastic places, but you don’t need to be a music star to bring your imagination home and turn your room into a photo studio.

Joy is one of the most recognized visuals in the entertainment industry in South Korea, the Red Velvet member is very complete, in addition to modeling, singing, dancing and her skills have led her to host different television shows.

The singer of the company SM Entertainment is very close with her fans and through her Instagram she shares different photos where her adorable smile and bright eyes cannot be missed.

This time we bring the best ideas to imitate the photos of Joy from Red Velvet, the best of all is that you will not have to leave your house to get selfies like those of the singer of ‘Sunny Side Up’.

RECREATE THESE PHOTOS OF JOY DE RED VELVET

Night

A perfect time to take a photo is at night, as the lights of the city will make your snapshot shine better. Joy appears with a casual look, so you can give it a twist by making a more elegant or rebellious outfit.

Chair

It seems that Joy has the ability to turn any corner to take a photo, an idea that is easy is to take a chair, place it on a plain background and prepare your cell phone to get a photo like the idol’s.

Background

Backgrounds are very important for a good photo. Red Velvet’s Joy contrasts with the wooden wall, her look seems to stand out more. It is a good option if you want to achieve an interesting aesthetic.

Accompanied

Do you already have a photo with your best friend or your sister? Joy constantly posts photos with her friends or people close to her. Get inspired by the Red Velvet idol and invite someone to your shoot.

Light

The games of colors always make the photographs more striking. Red Velvet’s Joy appears in a room with blue light, you can achieve this effect by putting an acetate sheet in your spotlight.

Fresh air

Red Velvet’s Joy is a girl who uses any setting to achieve unique selfies. Recreate the pose of the K-pop idol and occupy some free space to model.



