6 Photos of Red Velvet’s Irene to Easily Recreate

The Red Velvet girls have posed for incredible photos, get images like Irene taking up some of her simplest ideas to recreate.

Among the many qualities of K-Pop idols that manage to captivate their fans are the amazing outfits and their presence in front of the cameras, not only on stage and music videos, but also in photographs. If you’re a Red Velvet fan, you’ll love creating your own Irene-inspired photoshoots.

This talented singer is distinguished by her vocal ability, her character as a leader and her visuality, so she is one of the members of the group that has given us the most amazing photographs, both in magazines and in her daily activities that she shares on social networks.

The Reveulvs have shown their support for all facets of idols, so they can have a fun time where their creativity comes to the surface while they get photos inspired by some iconic Irene moments.

Prepare your best outfits and find the ideal setting by following the ideas that we share below.

IDEAS TO RECREATE IRENE DE RED VELVET’S PHOTOS AND LOOK GREAT

FLOWERS

This photograph will be easier to recreate if you have a grassy yard or there is a park close to where you are. You just need to get a dress and some flowers that are the same color. Once you have both elements you will have to squat on the step, hold the flowers in one hand and smile without turning to the camera. For your other hand you can use any item like a matching palette, your phone or even another flower.

WALKING

If you go out for a walk then you will find many places to recreate this photograph of Irene. You must find a sign that is frequently placed on street corners, place one of your hands on your head and your elbow resting on the sign. For the other hand you can imitate Irene and hold a jacket or substitute a bag.

EASY

The ideas for this photo will be ideal if you do not want to leave the house, since it is also a very natural photo. You should only find a free wall, where preferably there is no furniture, pictures or other decoration. You must pose in front of the camera holding your phone and turn to see as if someone has called your name unexpectedly. You can wear a white sweatshirt if you want to copy Irene’s look.

COLD

The cold season has already begun, but wearing a large jacket will not prevent you from looking great in photos. Choose an outfit that matches your favorite jacket or use pink, white and black to recreate the look of the Red Velvet idol, it’s about wearing comfortable clothes, so jeans, tennis shoes and a shirt will be more than enough. Now you just have to find a place with a fence or mesh on which to lean, you can also replace it with an outdoor wall. Sit while you extend one leg and shrink the other a little, place your hands at your sides and put them on the floor, finally, look at a point other than where the camera is to achieve a more natural image.

SPRING

If you want to achieve a fresh and cheerful look you can follow this idea of ​​Irene. You only need to comb your loose hair, either with waves or straight, get a large flower to place in your ear and give you a summer look, now find a place with a background of nature or replace it with a space where the sky is appreciated without other elements. The key to this image will be to turn your back to the camera and turn slightly as you turn toward it. Wear warm-toned makeup to complement your photo.

GLAMOR

Who says you can’t look stylish and fashionable without leaving home? Get inspired by this photo of the Red Velvet vocalist to achieve it. Prepare an outfit in black, you can choose a dress, boots and hat as the idol did. Now you need to find a space inside the house for the background, a good idea would be in front of a curtain or a door, place a bench in front of this space and sit down copying Irene’s pose.



