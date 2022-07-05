6 New Avatar 2 Stories That Will Make You More Excited to See Them

The story, which has been in development for more than a decade, shows that the story created for Avatar: The Path of Water only increased the expectation and created more reasons for the audience to be delighted with the film. Considered a hallmark of modern science fiction, since 2009 “Avatar” has been an innovative series based on the themes of environmental protection and humanity, as they are seen through the eyes of two very different peoples. After the original film set a new precedent for 21st century filmmaking, everything revealed in Avatar 2 seems to point to something bigger and extravagant than anyone could have imagined.

Back in 2006, James Cameron foresaw that if the first Avatar movie was successful, he would begin work on sequels. After Avatar broke box office records and far surpassed what many considered a success, work began on planning future sequels, which naturally began with James Cameron’s Avatar 2. The release is scheduled for 2014 and 2015, but only in 2022. the premiere of the trailer for the first sequel took place. Under the name Avatar: The Way of Water he received a new release date — December 2022 and promised to continue the story of Na’vi after their previous conflict with RDA.

Given the fact that the previous film involved all the stars, breathtaking visuals and incredible technology to create the alien world of Pandora, James Cameron had to raise the bar and go beyond the possible to create a worthy sequel. Considered one of the greatest authors of such films as “Aliens”, “Terminator” and “Titanic”, “Avatar: The Way of Water” promises to be one of his most ambitious films. Thanks to modern film production technologies, an ever-expanding circle of talented people and grandiose stories, viewers have something to expect in the journey through the world of Pandora from Avatar 2.

Sigourney Weaver will play the daughter of Na’vi Jake and Neytiri

Arguably one of science fiction’s most iconic leading women, the return of Sigourney Weaver will happen one way or another. Helping to determine James Cameron’s previous sci-fi films whether her character was dead, alive, or somewhere in between on the planet Pandora, many hoped that Weaver would return to reprise her role in Avatar 2. As a new character, he only adds mystery and excitement to what lies ahead in Avatar: The Path of Water.

In Avatar, Sigourney Weaver originally played Dr. Grace Augustine, a xenobiologist and one of the authors of the Avatar program. She died from mortal wounds and was unable to return to her Avatar body through the Tree of Souls, her memories were still collected by the interconnected ecosystem of Pandora and later used to unite the planet against the RDA after the revelation of humanity’s influence on Earth. Since the participation was announced back in 2011, many believed that Sigourney Weaver would return in Avatar 2 as Dr. Augustine; However, this time it turned out that she would be playing a Na’vi named Kiri, the adopted daughter of the main characters Jake Sally and Neytiri. This is a curious choice of actors, which the audience naturally questioned, not knowing what role Kiri would play and whether Dr. Augustine would return in one form or another. Despite this, a talented actress like Sigourney Weaver is returning to science fiction after her appearance in Ghostbusters: The Afterlife, there is reason to be excited about the legacy she will continue to leave in Pandora mythology.

Stephen Lang’s Quaritch returns as Na’vi: Confirmed

The film is only good as its villain, and Stephen Lang became the man everyone loved to hate, in the role of Colonel Miles Quaritch. Unlike Sigourney Weaver, who will return in a new role, it has been confirmed that Quaritch has unfinished business and a new way to continue his campaign on Pandora. While this probably isn’t the strangest thing happening in James Cameron’s films, it still raises questions about how it’s even possible for a supposedly dead character to return.

The commander of the RDA security service on Pandora, Colonel Miles Quaritch, aggravated the conflict between the RDA and the Na’vi by attacking the Omaticaya clan. Trying to separate the Na’vi from Pandora by attacking the Tree of Souls and putting an end to the Pandora War, Lang’s character met his end when he was hit by arrows. However, thanks to the Avatar program, Quaritch was resurrected as a recombinant, an empty avatar with implanted human memories. Now in a new body, Colonel Quaritch and the RDA were preparing for a new Na’vi war on Pandora, with a new colony, a weapons factory and oceans at stake.

RDA returns with more weapons and soldier avatars

The fantastic use of technology has long been one of the highlights of Avatar.