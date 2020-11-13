6 NCT songs to dedicate if you’re in love

NCT has the best songs to listen to or dedicate when you are in love, know the musical repertoire of its sub-units.

The K-pop group started a new project a month ago and they are ready to resume their activities with the second part of “Resonance”, whose pre-release will take place in a few weeks and their official comeback will be on November 30. Each of the sub-units, WayV, NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT Dream, have songs that will make you fall in love.

Korean entertainment is not just choreography and different marketing in music, it also represents feelings that manage to be captured in the lyrics of groups that break down language barriers, because things like love are universal and NCT idols are not oblivious to that feeling.

Taking inspiration from relationships, the idols have released several singles that talk about romance, first love, loss, and the suffering of having someone special on the other side of the world. If you do not know how to tell your crush what you feel, you can dedicate a series of songs that embody in its lyrics everything you want to confess to her.

In addition to rap and dance, NCT stands out for their vocal skills when it comes to performing ballads, proving that they are a multifaceted group that can create complex rhymes and choreography, but also have the ability to open their hearts and make NCTzen fall in love with their songs. more romantic. We leave you a list with 6 NCT songs that you can dedicate when you are in love.

NCT AND THEIR REPERTOIRE INSPIRED BY LOVE.

Also know the repertoire of the youngest of NCT, the Dream subunit has several perfect songs for your playlist.

Sun & Moon- NCT 127

If you need to tell that person how much they mean to you despite the distance, this song is the one for you. Relationships are not easy, especially when that person lives on another side of the world, but like the Moon and the Sun they share the same sky and become one at some point between night and dawn.

Timeless – NCT U

Saying goodbye is never easy, especially in love. Sometimes we want to freeze the time we spend with that special boy, treasure him and relive him over and over again, because sometimes we are afraid that it will come to an end. Although the lyrics of the song talk about a farewell, it is also ideal to listen to it to value and remember the moments next to your crush.

Angel – NCT 127

Describing the beauty of a person is sometimes not easy, but you can compare it to extraordinary things, you don’t necessarily have to talk about a girl, or if you are a fanboy you can dedicate it to your girl crush. The lyrics talk about the qualities of that person and why he is as special and beautiful as an angel.

Walk you home – NCT Dream

Sharing moments like a sunset, a look or even a little walk is special when you are with that person and you long for time to stop. The lyrics talk about walking and wishing that the bus stop was too far away to stay with her for as long as possible. A letter to dedicate when you are in love.

Jet Lag – NCT 127

Another song for distant loves, although it may not be about your crush, but about your idols, the lyrics describe the emotions that they feel when waking up on the other side of the world, but keeping in mind that special person, that although the time in their homes is different, they have each other breaking down the barrier of distance.

Touch – NCT 127

A song about the first love and the emotions that are experienced when meeting that person who dazzles you with any detail, even the little ones. The desire to know more, for him to stay by your side and take advantage of every second, as well as the nerves you feel when seeing him, is the ideal song to dedicate.



