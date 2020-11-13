6 NCT Dream songs that should be part of your playlist

Want to know more about the concept and musical style of NCT Dream? Discover some songs from the K-pop boy band that will brighten up your beautiful day.

NCT Dream is one of the subunits of New Culture Technology, it has 7 members: Chenle, Jaemin, Jeno, Renjun, Jisung, Mark and Haechan, the K-pop singers and rappers came to the stage on August 24, 2016 .

The boy band of the talent company SM Entertainment debuted with a fresh, colorful, fun and youthful style, little by little they evolved, showing a more mature, powerful and energetic facet.

It has been 4 years since the musical project was launched, reaping different successes and being recognized as one of the youth groups with the greatest influence on social networks.

This time we bring you 6 iconic songs from NCT Dream that must be yes or yes within your favorite tracks, these recommendations are for you to enjoy the music of the 7 idols of Korean pop.

THESE NCT DREAM SONGS CANNOT BE MISSING IN YOUR FAVORITE TRACKS:

My First and Last

‘My First and Last’ is the song you should dedicate to your crush, the video is super funny, the idols of NCT Dream show their love and admiration for their teacher.

STRONGER

‘STRONGER’ is a powerful song with a different style for NCT Dream singers and rappers, this song is perfect to get up and dance for a while.

La La Love

This is a fun song, ideal to listen to on a hot afternoon, the sounds of ‘La La Love’ can transport you to a beautiful summer day.

Candle light

‘Candle Light’ is the ideal NCT Dream song if you want to feel true love and fill your heart with good feelings, the track belongs to a STATION of SM Entertainment.

7 DAYS

NCT Dream members are artists who have experimented with different genres, the song ‘7 DAYS’ should be part of your playlist because it is a sweet and romantic melody.

Chewing Gum

‘Chewing Gum’ is NCT Dream’s debut single, it is a track that reflects the concept of the band, a group of boys who want to have fun making music.

Remember that the 23 members of the group New Culture Technology are ready to make a new comeback with their record material ‘RESONANCE PT. 2′.



