6 Movies Where Machines Rebel Against Humans

Machines: The fascination of the cinematographic world for Artificial Intelligences (AI) has been happening for many years, populating films and series with the positive and negative possibilities that the interaction between humans and machines could provide. After all, who has never dreamed of having an auxiliary robot to carry out household chores or the most boring chores?

Of course, many titles have shown us that this dream could easily turn into a nightmare if AIs were to turn against humanity, and even though experts in the field prove that some are just well-crafted fictions, we have the recent case of the drone that can have attacked humans without taking orders.

With that in mind, we’ve separated six movies that involve machines with rebellious behavior, for those who want to enjoy a good science fiction marathon – and maybe, prepare for the future? Check it out below:

1. Blade Runner: The Android Hunter (1982)

Blade Runner brings a disturbing cyberpunk vision of the future while philosophically pondering what it really means to be human.

The plot revolves around Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford from Star Wars and Indiana Jones), a retired blade runner: a police officer with special training to hunt down and eliminate robots known as replicants, which have been made illegal on Earth due to their harmful behavior. previously. When four of these machines return to the city of Los Angeles in search of their creator, Deckard must return to active duty to stop them.

2. The Terminator (1984)

In this 80s action classic, we have Arnold Schwarzenegger as a Model T-101 android, sent from the future to eliminate Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and prevent her child from being born and becoming the leader of the human resistance in the war against the machines .

The Terminator concept was so successful that it generated more movies, series, games and now it will win an anime produced by Netflix!

3. Matrix (1999)

Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) looks like an ordinary programmer, but he hides a big secret: he is also the hacker known as Neo, who has always questioned the reality around him.

However, the truth was something he could not even imagine, and the man finds himself in the crosshairs of the police when Morpheus, a legendary hacker seen as a terrorist by the government, contacts him.

Awakened from the Matrix, a cyber intelligence capable of manipulating human minds, Neo must lead the human resistance as “The Chosen One”, and face the powerful programs known as Agents, whose mission is to end the rebellion once and for all.

4. Me, Robot (2004)

Based on the work of renowned writer Isaac Asimov, this film takes place in 2035, in a future in which human life is deeply intertwined with robots.

The plot traces the trajectory of technophobic detective Del Spooner (Will Smith), who leads the investigation into the apparent suicide of prominent scientist Dr. Alfred Lanning, revealing a trail of secrets that are connected with a far greater threat to humanity.

5. Soldier of the Future (2013)

During the Cold War era, the US Department of Defense recognizes the work of two engineers determined to develop the first self-aware Artificial Intelligence.

However, when the government agency decides to take research to the next level, and teach the AI ​​to follow instructions and kill, things start to go wrong, and the idea of ​​a soldier with a near-indestructible body suddenly doesn’t seem so good. …

6. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

After the dangers experienced in the franchise’s first film, Tony Stark (Rober Dawney Jr.) convinces Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to help him create the Ultron Program as a way to protect the world from future threats.

However, things don’t go as expected and the peacekeeping program turns hostile, forcing the Avengers to take action again to save humanity from extinction.