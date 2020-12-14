6 Morse Code Translation Apps! Details

Samuel Finley Breese Morse is one of the best known people in the media and I believe that you must have heard of him too. The certainty we have is that the American became much better known by his surname than by his name. For those who don’t know, Samuel was the inventor of the Morse Code.

What is Morse Code?

It is one of the oldest forms of distance communication in history. It works by means of a binary representation system of graphic signs, numbers and letters, using several forms of communication:

electrical pulses transmitted by cable cable;

mechanical waves;

visual signals (lights on and off);

electromagnetic waves (radio signals).

But rest assured, there is currently no need to learn Morse Code, as there are smartphone apps capable of doing this job.

Apps that translate Morse Code

Below, we’ll show you a list of the 3 Android apps and the 3 iPhone (IOS) apps that are best rated on Google Play and the App Store for you to choose from.

1 – Morse Code (Android)

The software created by Predefault allows you to translate text into Morse code and vice versa. You can share the message with your friends through signals with the flash, cell phone vibration and even sound. One of the best rated Morse Code translation applications has a catch: it has no translation into Portuguese. All texts end up being shown in English.

2 – Morse Code Translator (Android)

In addition to translating texts from the Morse Code, the Bilgi Teknolojileri Ltd. application allows texts to be sent using sounds, vibration and light. The big difference compared to the others is that the app can be fully customized. It is possible to change the speed, frequency and space in which communication is spread, making life easier for those who want to learn the code. The application is also in English.

3 – Morse (Android)

The Marlove tool has a big difference compared to the others: it can be used in Portuguese. The interface is simple and easy to understand, but it is very simple: it will only serve to translate the Morse Code. It does not allow sharing of messages.

4 – Morse Code Transmitter (IOS)

This is the best rated app for reading Morse Code on the App Store. Created by Ivan Antic, it is not completely free, as it offers purchase within the program. The software translates the Morse Code and has several functionalities, such as transmission in four different ways and also brings the possibility to learn communication, with three levels of difficulty.

5 – Morse-Code

Made by Bhandarkar, the tool has an excellent visual. In addition to translating texts and codes, it allows you to learn the Morse Code through a tutorial. The only problem is that it does not have a Portuguese version.

6 – Real-time morse translator (IOS)

Developed by Kasper Bentsen, the software is very simple to use and has few features when compared to competitors. It supports 50 characters and can translate the text into Morse Code and vice versa. It still makes it possible to copy and paste the characters, but it does not have a Morse communication emission, by sound, vibration or audio.

We reinforce that all applications are made by third parties and previously approved by online stores. We have no responsibility regarding the compatibility of the applications on your mobile phone.



